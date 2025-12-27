Terror Plot Exposed: Somali-Backed Jihadist Planned to Crash Plane into Atlanta High-Rise
Quibbles and Brits: Jimmy Kimmel Tells UK Viewers That America’s a Hotbed of Fascism Under Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:05 AM on December 27, 2025
Townhall Media

While we were celebrating Christmas, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was lying to viewers in the United Kingdom about President Donald Trump and our freedoms. Kimmel claimed America was in the grip of fascism and that tyranny was on the rise.

Here’s more. (READ)

Jimmy Kimmel went on UK TV to whine about Trump and 'fascism' in America:

"From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year. Tyranny is booming over here."

This clown is talking to a country where the government is IMPRISONING PEOPLE FOR SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS.

He, of course, couldn’t help but finish by bashing Americans:

"We are not bright. We're Americans."

Here’s Kimmel spouting his nonsense. (WATCH)

Yes, Trump’s fascism is so bad that he lets Kimmel do and say whatever he wants. When will the oppression end?

Posters noticed the irony of Kimmel’s false complaints about America being directed at UK residents who don’t have free speech. (WATCH)

It highlights Kimmel’s ignorance.

Commenters are sure UK residents appreciated hearing Kimmel whine, as they genuinely fear being imprisoned for speech by their government.

Kimmel must be experiencing the softer side of tyranny.

Commenters wish Kimmel would leave for any of the other countries he thinks are better than America.

Instead, we can expect more clueless lectures from a very comfortable and free Kimmel pretending he’s under the Trumpian boot of oppression.

