Quibbles and Brits: Jimmy Kimmel Tells UK Viewers That America’s a Hotbed of Fascism Under Trump

While we were celebrating Christmas, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was lying to viewers in the United Kingdom about President Donald Trump and our freedoms. Kimmel claimed America was in the grip of fascism and that tyranny was on the rise.

Here’s more. (READ)

Jimmy Kimmel went on UK TV to whine about Trump and 'fascism' in America: "From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year. Tyranny is booming over here." This clown is talking to a country where the government is IMPRISONING PEOPLE FOR SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS. He, of course, couldn’t help but finish by bashing Americans: "We are not bright. We're Americans."

Here’s Kimmel spouting his nonsense. (WATCH)

Such a terrible fascist that he allows these liberal idiots to have their own shows and lets them lie about him daily 🤡 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 26, 2025

Irony levels are stratospheric here — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 26, 2025

Yes, Trump’s fascism is so bad that he lets Kimmel do and say whatever he wants. When will the oppression end?

Posters noticed the irony of Kimmel’s false complaints about America being directed at UK residents who don’t have free speech. (WATCH)

BREAKING: UK judge sentences Joey Barton to six months in prison over offensive posts on X pic.twitter.com/hKRWi8Y5tz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 8, 2025

I wonder if Kimmel even grasps the irony here. He is literally speaking to a group of people who have ZERO legal right to speak out against their own government. 🙄 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) December 26, 2025

To an audience without free speech... — MrAndyStone (@MrAndrewStone) December 26, 2025

It highlights Kimmel’s ignorance.

Commenters are sure UK residents appreciated hearing Kimmel whine, as they genuinely fear being imprisoned for speech by their government.

Kimmel is exercising his right to free speech while claiming he lives in a tyranny. Got it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 26, 2025

Jimmy lives under such oppressive tyranny that he can go on a foreign TV outlet to bash the head of state of his own country with zero consequences — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 26, 2025

Also, note the environment of his broadcast. He's comfortably in a studio, his hair and makeup done, from a comfy chair.



If he truly was under duress, he would be secretly broadcasting from an undisclosed location and he would look haggard and oppressed.@JimmyKimmelLive — Texas Dan ✝️🇺🇸💯 (@Not_a_Bot_0x21) December 26, 2025

Kimmel must be experiencing the softer side of tyranny.

Commenters wish Kimmel would leave for any of the other countries he thinks are better than America.

Why doesn't he just renounce his citizenship and make us all happy? — ConservativeCat (@GaryAlanGraham) December 26, 2025

He should self-deport to the UK posthaste — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 26, 2025

I agree. All involved would savor that. — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) December 26, 2025

Instead, we can expect more clueless lectures from a very comfortable and free Kimmel pretending he’s under the Trumpian boot of oppression.

