As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb Enough, Enter Dave Smith (LOL)

Candace Owens claims the Macrons have paid for her to be assassinated.

No, we're not making that up.

Stop laughing.

Ok, fine. Laugh.

We did.

If you don't believe she actually made this claim, it's all here:

🚨 URGENT

Two days ago I was contacted by a high-ranking employee of the French Government. After determining this person’s position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 22, 2025

Post continues:

... happens. In short, this person claims that the Macrons have executed upon and paid for my assassination. Yes, you read that correctly. More specifically, that the green light was given to a small team in National Gendamarie Intervention Group. I am told there is one Israeli that is on this assasination squad and the plans were formalized. Again, this person provided concrete proof that they are well placed within the French government apparatus. Further to this point, this person claims that Charlie Kirk’s assassin trained with the French legion 13th brigade with multi-state involvement. Journalist Xavier Poussard’s life is also at risk. This is deadly serious. The head of state of France apparently wants us both dead and has authorized professional units to carry this out. I ask that every person RETWEET and share this. I do not know who in the American government can be trusted, since this source claims our leaders are aware. But I have more specific information which is definitively verifiable, should they care to reach out to me. To the brave official in France who did this because they were so moved by the evil of Charlie’s public execution to risk their own life— May God bless you. Truly. Let all be revealed.

Alrighty then. Notice, one of the people hired to assassinate her is an Israeli ... because of course she'd claim that.

You know the face you make when something is so bats**t you're not even sure where to start? Yeah, we just made that exact face.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Oh, and it only gets wackier ...

This is f**king wild. I’m hoping this isn’t true but if it is, they should know that taking out Candace Owens will turn all of us into Candace Owens. https://t.co/BspBel92Mu — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) November 22, 2025

We'd ask what happened to these people, but you know, we don't really care. Just get the net.

And no, no, we will not ever turn into Candace Owens. Nope.

The fact that you find any of this remotely plausible is what's wild. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) November 23, 2025

I WILL NOT LET MACRON TURN ME INTO A DELUSIONAL BLACK WOMAN! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 22, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Candace Owens’s story is fake and gay. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) November 23, 2025

We see what they did there.

"Macron sending John Wick after Candace seems totally legit" -Dave Smith — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 22, 2025

Her source is Inspector Clouseau. Very credible. — Gryphius (@GryphiusEitel) November 23, 2025

Indeed.

BREAKING: Footage of French assassin and his Zionist handler! pic.twitter.com/QbvGBMf3va — Montoya (@montoya_test) November 22, 2025

This has to be some sort of giant piece of performance art at this point. No one is this insane ... right?

Seriously.

