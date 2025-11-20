Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION

Update: Jake Tapper is still one of the most biased 'journalists' in the country.

Heck, maybe in the world.

Let's recap, shall we? A bunch of Democrats who have served made a video calling on our military to disobey illegal orders from Trump.

Advertisement

The kicker is, of course, no one can point to any one illegal order that Trump has given.

Trump is expectedly irritated with the Democrats who could absolutely get men and women currently serving in trouble. Instead of reporting on the issues around the ridiculous video, though, Jake is whining that Trump is pissed about it.

Update: now he’s suggesting the Democratic lawmakers should be executed. https://t.co/pGDmb2bBCC pic.twitter.com/MqJTIWwUh9 — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) November 20, 2025

*eye roll*

Mollie Hemingway with the TKO:

Remember the years you and your colleagues spent falsely claiming that Trump was a traitor who stole the 2016 election by colluding with Russia? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 20, 2025

Oooh, ooh, we do!

Can't even make this crap up.

Day after day with weeks on end. — James K Bishop (@James_K_Bishop) November 20, 2025

They're still talking about it.

What those people did in that video is about as close to outright sedition as you can get. They were calling for all service members to disobey "illegal orders," although they didn't give any examples of what they were. But it came across loud and clear to disobey the president,… — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) November 20, 2025

And it's dangerous to enlisted Americans.

Mr. tapper The @POTUS is just pointing out law. Creating an ad that suggests our military should disobey orders is sedition. — Christopher Vviona. DEPLORABLE UNION MEMBER (@ChristopherVvio) November 20, 2025

But you know, Trump is the bad guy in Jake's world. He always is.

============================================================

Related:

Tim Kaine, Who Endorsed Jay '2 Bullets in a Repub's Head' Jones, REKT for Clutching Pearls Over Trump Post

I Absolutely Agree With Scott Jennings When He Says Jasmine Crockett Is the PERFECT Modern Democrat

What Did She Say?! Kamala Sits Next to Joe and Jill Biden at Dick Cheney's Funeral and AWKWARD (Watch)

OOF! WATCH Dem Jason Crow SQUIRM As Martha MacCallum Pushes Him to Name Trump's 'Illegal Order' (Vid)

End Democracy to 'Save It': Data Republican Breaks Out Huge Receipt in EPIC Takedown of Alexander Soros

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!