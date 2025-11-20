New York City Elected a Meme: Zohran Mamdani Discovers Money Doesn’t Grow on...
Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on November 20, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

Update: Jake Tapper is still one of the most biased 'journalists' in the country.

Heck, maybe in the world.

Let's recap, shall we? A bunch of Democrats who have served made a video calling on our military to disobey illegal orders from Trump.

The kicker is, of course, no one can point to any one illegal order that Trump has given. 

Trump is expectedly irritated with the Democrats who could absolutely get men and women currently serving in trouble. Instead of reporting on the issues around the ridiculous video, though, Jake is whining that Trump is pissed about it.

*eye roll*

Mollie Hemingway with the TKO:

Oooh, ooh, we do!

Can't even make this crap up.

They're still talking about it.

And it's dangerous to enlisted Americans.

But you know, Trump is the bad guy in Jake's world. He always is.

============================================================

============================================================

