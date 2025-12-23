Rand Paul Has a Lot of Grievances Against the Government in $1.6 Trillion Festivus Report

Liberal Propagandists Are Enraged About Bari Weiss
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on December 23, 2025
Seinfeld/NBC

It's that time of year again, when Sen. Rand Paul posts his annual Festivus report of the most ridiculous budget items he can find. Highlights of last year's naughty list included $3 million for "Girl-Centered Climate Action" in Brazil. This year's report, as reported by The New York Post, "accuses federal agencies of blowing taxpayer cash on everything from insect-eating propaganda to drugged dogs, drunken ferrets and monkeys playing a 'Price Is Right' knockoff video game."

Here he is:

Endorsed.

Gee, why would President Joe Biden (or whoever had control of the autopen) grant Anthony Fauci one of those preemptive pardons?

Yes.

Hmm … USAID gave $54 million to the EcoHealth Alliance NGO for gain-of-function research.

The National Institutes of Health spent more than $5 million to dose dogs with cocaine. If you've read Paul's previous Festivus reports, you'll notice that the government is particularly keen on administering drugs to animals.

The NIH also provided another $13.8 million for Fauci's inhumane beagle experiments.

The USDA funded a $1 million collaboration to soup up bird flu viruses with the help of a researcher affiliated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. 

Here are some more taken from the report:

  • Tik Tok Therapy: Fighting Drugs with Influencers: The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is spending $1.5 million on an “innovative multilevel strategy” to reduce drug use in ‘Latinx’ communities through celebrity influencer campaigns.  
  • Cartoon Climate Crusaders in Pakistan: The U.S. Department of State gave $244,252 to Stand for Peace in Islamabad to produce a television cartoon series that teaches kids in Pakistan how to fight climate change. 
  • Weight Loss by Wi-Fi: HHS is spending $1.9 million on a “hybrid mobile phone family intervention” designed to reduce childhood obesity among Latino families in Los Angeles County. 
  • Make Vegetables More Inclusive: USDA spent $141,517 to create a ‘resilient and equitable’ local food network that prioritizes culturally relevant food for low-income LGBT people of color from the Bronx and Brooklyn. 
Congress holds the purse strings. The Festivus report should be required reading for every member of the House and Senate.

***

