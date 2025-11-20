End Democracy to 'Save It': Data Republican Breaks Out Huge Receipt in EPIC Takedown of Alexander Soros

The only person who may be more awful than George Soros is his spoiled, smug, uber-wealthy son, Alex.

Especially when he's intent on pushing his own warped idea of democracy on this country, no matter how much it costs. And sadly for America, plenty of Democrats are up for sale. See Jasmine Crockett, for example.

Anywho, we digress.

Soros was all big and bad on X about not going anywhere:

As the great DMX once said, “we ain’t going anywhere.” https://t.co/14uNveRG1X — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) November 19, 2025

So Twitchy (and all-around X favorite) @DataRepublican was good enough to take him down a few pegs.

As usual, she brought all the receipts:

Hello Alex,



You say your work is dedicated to strengthening democracy. I have one simple question for you.



In your 30th anniversary publication, you had an article from your longtime head of Open Society Fund-Serbia, Sonja Licht. She also happens to be one of the most… pic.twitter.com/psCGXNvn6e — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 19, 2025

Post continues:

... decorated civilians in Europe and widely considered an expert in democracy: Pro Merit Medal of the Council of Europe

Star of Italian Solidarity

French Legion of Honour She has written and advised many democracy circles, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace among others. In the article for Open Society, Licht openly discusses the problem of whether democracy can survive without trust in their leaders. Her solution: "I believe the time has come for a responsible, courageous elite, those who care far more about addressing the genuine social problems than about election results. Only a political elite with vision, prudence and a focus on the general good—to whom the electorate, with their active involvement in public life, can cede part of their sovereignty in the elections... spearhead... our struggle to survive." Read that again. The idea of democracy as pushed by the head of one of your foundations is to literally stop "election results" and to have the public cede their trust to a technocratic elite. End democracy to save democracy itself. You cannot say that this is just a random musing of one employee. This is a woman who is highly regarded in democracy circles. This is a woman who ran one of your most prominent foundations during the fall of Milosevic. This is an article you platformed in your own thirtieth anniversary. Now back to my question. I am not going to ask a lame question like "what do you think democracy is?" -- I have spent over a thousand hours researching the topic for my book this year. I know what you think democracy is: it has nothing to do with elections and everything to do with ceding sovereignty to an unaccountable elite so you can implement your own twisted version of "equality" aka what most of us on the right call socialism. Nor am I going to ask you if you disavow Sonja Licht. I know you won't and you never will. I know you agree with her secretly. My question is: Are you prepared for when your mask gets ripped off and everyone sees your version of "democracy" as the facade it is?

Ultimately, Soros probably doesn't think he needs to worry about his mask slipping off; he knows the people he needs to push his own special (awful) form of democracy are easily purchased if the price is right.

