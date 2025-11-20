FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Makes an Absolute FOOL of Eric Swalwell Who...
'You Are LYING': Actual Medical Provider Fact-Checks TF Out of Mark Warner Pushing Fishy Abortion Story

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

If you never know anything else about Mark Warner, let it be the fact that when he first ran 18 YEARS AGO, he promised he would serve no more than two terms.

He's getting ready to run for his fourth term next year.

Oh, and he's a sneaky, snake of a human being.

For example, he pushed this strange story claiming the Texas abortion ban killed a mom who had high blood pressure. Apparently even though she had some sort of health issue, she was denied.

Or at least, that's what pro-Aborts want you to believe.

From ProPublica:

They enter pregnancy sick and are expected to get sicker. Yet lawmakers who wrote the bans have refused to create exceptions for health risks. As a result, many hospitals and doctors, facing the threat of criminal charges, no longer offer these patients terminations, ProPublica found in interviews with more than 100 OB-GYNs across the country. Instead, these women are left to gamble with their lives. 

There's just one big problem with this entire story:

The actual abortion law in Texas would have exempted this woman if the pregnancy was an emergency. Honestly, if there is any truth to this story, the family should look to the doctors, not the law and certainly not to politicians so they can exploit her death the way Mark is.

We can only hope.

Anything to get and keep power. That is who they are ... especially Mark Warner who lied about wanting power so he could get elected in the first place. 

