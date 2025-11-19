Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes Epstein Files About Racism

Eric Swalwell Vows Dems Will Hold Noem and Homan Accountable for Crime of...
VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:40 AM on November 19, 2025
Twitchy

One of the most endearing things about Scott Jennings is the faces he makes while he listens to stupid people say stupid things. Ok, so it's probably NOT endearing for people on the Left who believe the stupid people he's mocking but still ... 

You can literally turn the volume down and just by watching Jennings' face, you can tell when something exceptionally embarrassing and ignorant is being said.

Which is basically every night on CNN.

Case in point, this back and forth about Epstein, Trump ... and racism.

No, really.

Watch:

What on Earth is racist about an IQ test? And what does being a black man have to do with Trump (or anyone really) being innocent until proven guilty?

You know what ... we don't wanna know.

It's all the have, other than violence. They like violence too.

And let's be fair, that's the Left's favorite thing.

