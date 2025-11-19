Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes Epstein Files About Racism

One of the most endearing things about Scott Jennings is the faces he makes while he listens to stupid people say stupid things. Ok, so it's probably NOT endearing for people on the Left who believe the stupid people he's mocking but still ...

You can literally turn the volume down and just by watching Jennings' face, you can tell when something exceptionally embarrassing and ignorant is being said.

Which is basically every night on CNN.

Case in point, this back and forth about Epstein, Trump ... and racism.

No, really.

Watch:

CNN's Joshua Doss baselessly accuses Scott Jennings of being a racist for using the phrase "this is an IQ test, don't fail it."



The left always has to make everything about race because they can't win on the facts. pic.twitter.com/fZizIk8OXm — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) November 19, 2025

What on Earth is racist about an IQ test? And what does being a black man have to do with Trump (or anyone really) being innocent until proven guilty?

You know what ... we don't wanna know.

The Democrats always try to slander to shame us into silence — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) November 19, 2025

It's all the have, other than violence. They like violence too.

LOL the race grift continues.



Such loser behavior and so low IQ — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) November 19, 2025

Wait, back up, I think I heard an opportunity to make this about race! — Alex Magill (@AlexMagill5) November 19, 2025

And let's be fair, that's the Left's favorite thing.

