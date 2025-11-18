Scott Jennings Stops Abby Phillip COLD After She Claims Trump Called the Epstein Scandal a Hoax (Watch)

Democrats and the Left are so confused about what to do with the Epstein scandal that they can't decide if they should scratch their watches or wind their butts (and if you know what movie that reference is from, you get bonus points). First, they didn't want the files released, then they did, and now they don't again.

This tells us this has always been about politics for them, and not actual justice for the victims.

But you guys knew that.

We could watch Scott Jennings make Abby Phillip and every single lefty mouth-breather she brings on her show look stupid all day every day, and twice on Sundays.

Watch this one:

Scott Jennings just shattered the narrative that President Trump is calling the entire Epstein scandal a hoax. As Phillip attempted to paint Trump as callous toward Epstein’s victims, @ScottJenningsKY cut her off cold and exposed her spin for exactly what it was—pure theater. “Well, the hoax is, Democrats and others, who have gone on television and either implied or worse, that he had something to do with it.” “There’s not a shred of evidence that he had anything to do with it, but that’s what they want people to believe. That’s the narrative that they are trying to get out there.” “That’s the hoax.” “He’s never said what happened to them is a hoax.” “In fact, there seems to be some shards of evidence in here that Trump may have been one of the people that turned in Jeffrey Epstein, which is why Epstein, according to some of the documents, apparently hated Donald Trump.” “And so the hoax is not that it happened. The hoax is what people are trying to imply, or worse about him.” — Overton (@Overton_News) Nov 17, 2025

You'd think after the Russia Russia Russia hoax failed so massively that they'd have learned a thing or two.

But nope.

Look how defeated they all look at that table. They were so sure this was THE narrative post-shutdown. They leaned into it with everything they had. Well now they're going to get what they thought they wanted. — Michael Butler (@MDButler81) Nov 17, 2025

And we love to see it.

