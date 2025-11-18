Scott Jennings Stops Abby Phillip COLD After She Claims Trump Called the Epstein Scandal a Hoax (Watch)

Gov. Greg Abbott Designates Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR Terrorist Organizations
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on November 18, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats and the Left are so confused about what to do with the Epstein scandal that they can't decide if they should scratch their watches or wind their butts (and if you know what movie that reference is from, you get bonus points). First, they didn't want the files released, then they did, and now they don't again. 

This tells us this has always been about politics for them, and not actual justice for the victims.

But you guys knew that.

We could watch Scott Jennings make Abby Phillip and every single lefty mouth-breather she brings on her show look stupid all day every day, and twice on Sundays.

Watch this one:

You'd think after the Russia Russia Russia hoax failed so massively that they'd have learned a thing or two.

But nope.

And we love to see it.

