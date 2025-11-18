VIP
Yup. Experts Are Still STUPID. That's It, That's the Headline
Ana Navarro SPEECHLESS After Scott Jennings OWNS Her in Debate About Dems' Corrupt...
Stephen Miller Slams NYC's Housing Giveaway: 40% of Rent-Controlled Units Occupied by Migr...
Bluesky Bubble Boy: Bill Maher Schools Patton Oswalt and His 'Sudden Amnesia' About...
WOOF! Kathy Hochul's Lies About Her Record Are ALMOST As Awful As Her...
Charlotte's Affluent Karens Line Up to Save Illegal Kids – Zero Show Up...
What's Going On? Dem Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate and Jasmine Crockett Unleash Cringe...
CNN 'Journos' Tie Themselves in Knots Over Epstein Emails in Hilarious Effort to...
Text Vex: Hakeem Jeffries Ignores Reporter's Question About the D.C. Democrat Linked to...
Your Tax Dollars Are Funding the Education of Illegal Aliens While American Children...
Starry-Eyed NYT 'Journalist' Likens Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'Great Unifier' Joe Biden
Dearborn Mayor Disavows the Use of the Term 'Melting Pot'
Dem Cory Booker Says It's Time for Chuck Schumer to Step Down From...
Charlotte Observer Advises Readers What to Do If Border Control Comes to Their...

HA! Tiffany Fong's Takedown of Eric Swalwell and His 'Checkmate, Mr. President' Post the Stuff of LEGEND

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on November 18, 2025
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

At some point, you'd think someone close to Eric Swalwell would eventually tell him that the fake interviews on the street where someone happens to catch him and ask him a question he's ready to answer do not work. Even people who like him (all 12 of them) probably cringe when they see these planned, unoriginal, annoying takes that always seem to make him look like he's saying something clever or worthwhile.

Or in this case, zinging the president.

This may be his dumbest 'interview' video yet - watch:

What? Also, it may just be a coincidence, but this editor's dogs wouldn't stop barking while this video was playing. Almost as if they sensed a great evil ... or in Eric's case, a serious amount of stupid.

Now, now, calling Eric a moron is an insult to other morons.

Tiffany Fong with the perfect takedown.

If you know, you know.

Yes, yes, he did. And believe it or not, it's something he does quite regularly.

Lucky us.

*cough cough*

