HA! Tiffany Fong's Takedown of Eric Swalwell and His 'Checkmate, Mr. President' Post the Stuff of LEGEND

At some point, you'd think someone close to Eric Swalwell would eventually tell him that the fake interviews on the street where someone happens to catch him and ask him a question he's ready to answer do not work. Even people who like him (all 12 of them) probably cringe when they see these planned, unoriginal, annoying takes that always seem to make him look like he's saying something clever or worthwhile.

Or in this case, zinging the president.

This may be his dumbest 'interview' video yet - watch:

Checkmate, Mr. President — Eric Swalwell (@@ericswalwell) Nov 16, 2025

What? Also, it may just be a coincidence, but this editor's dogs wouldn't stop barking while this video was playing. Almost as if they sensed a great evil ... or in Eric's case, a serious amount of stupid.

Now, now, calling Eric a moron is an insult to other morons.

Tiffany Fong with the perfect takedown.

i feel like i could get you to release some files. — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong) November 18, 2025

If you know, you know.

Did you just make a fake interview video and then upload it to X, pretending like it's real? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DhYjMTd6xW — ✨⃤djcalligraphy (@DJcalligraphy) November 18, 2025

Yes, yes, he did. And believe it or not, it's something he does quite regularly.

Lucky us.

Lawyer up - your arrest is coming soon for mortgage fraud. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 17, 2025

*cough cough*

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.