Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on November 17, 2025
Meme

Democrats, desperate for a hit of relevance and a whiff of victory after losing the government shutdown battle, dusted off the Jeffrey Epstein files—because nothing says 'winning the midterms' like dredging up a dead pedophile's Rolodex to take a swing at the guy who actually drained the swamp.

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how the slimy have slipped (that works, right?).

The House Oversight Committee just unleashed a thread that's less an X-storm and more a full-on Category 5 hurricane of receipts. 

Starting with this bombshell opener:  

What?! Democrats misled the public?! No way.

Heh.

They didn't because they couldn't.

Yup.

Keep going.

Make sure you're taking notes; there may be a test later.

Cherry-picked?! SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Because this was not about justice for the victims, this was about building up a smear campaign to harm Trump and his supporters. That's it.

The look on Crokett's face is so good. She did NOT expect CNN to correct her, clearly.

There's too much to read! HA HA HA HA HA HA ... sorry.

They always quietly edit things when the correction makes them look bad.

We literally just 'talked' about this, but we get what they're saying.

Shameful doesn't begin to describe it.

Dirty clicks, indeed. They know their supporters will take anything they say (even if it's obviously untrue) and run with it.

Fair point.

So what happens now?

============================================================

============================================================

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE JEFFREY EPSTEIN MEDIA BIAS

