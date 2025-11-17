Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN

Democrats, desperate for a hit of relevance and a whiff of victory after losing the government shutdown battle, dusted off the Jeffrey Epstein files—because nothing says 'winning the midterms' like dredging up a dead pedophile's Rolodex to take a swing at the guy who actually drained the swamp.

Advertisement

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how the slimy have slipped (that works, right?).

The House Oversight Committee just unleashed a thread that's less an X-storm and more a full-on Category 5 hurricane of receipts.

Starting with this bombshell opener:

Democrats got caught red-handed spreading a hoax about President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.



They misled the public, lied about witness testimony, doctored documents, and are now scrambling to cover it up.



🧵 We have the receipts they don't want you to read: — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025

What?! Democrats misled the public?! No way.

Heh.

1/ Let's start with former AG Bill Barr.



Democrats claimed "Barr could not clear Trump of wrongdoing" after his deposition.



What did Barr actually say?



That there was NO evidence, and that if SDNY had anything on Trump, they would've indicted him.



They didn't. pic.twitter.com/sP6pasaj5m — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025

They didn't because they couldn't.

Yup.

Keep going.

2/ Then came Alexander Acosta.



Democrats tried to smear Trump by linking him to Epstein via the 2007 case.



But Acosta crushed their narrative.



He testified that he never spoke, emailed, or had ANY contact with Trump about Epstein.



None. EVER. pic.twitter.com/lEjQ9I7fm2 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025

Make sure you're taking notes; there may be a test later.

3/ So what did Democrats do?



They leaked 3 cherry-picked emails out of 23,000 pages—then made their own redactions to hide exonerating facts.



One name they blacked out? Virginia Giuffre.



Why? Because she publicly said she NEVER saw Trump do anything wrong. pic.twitter.com/8L0X9iwPDw — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025

Cherry-picked?! SAY IT AIN'T SO.

4/ Another Democrat redaction for their hoax?



Prince Andrew.



Why? Because the redacted context changes the email.



They were fabricating a smear campaign, not telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/tecq5lhmMo — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025

Because this was not about justice for the victims, this was about building up a smear campaign to harm Trump and his supporters. That's it.

5/ Then they lied about who did the redactions.



Rep. Crockett and others went on CNN pretending they had no idea who made the edits.



CNN corrected them live, saying Democrats made the redactions.



Watch 👇🏻 https://t.co/Iix0sZgwoc — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025

The look on Crokett's face is so good. She did NOT expect CNN to correct her, clearly.

6/ We released everything. 23,000 pages.



Suddenly, the same Democrats who spent months screaming "release the files" told the NYT that doing so was meant to "disorient" and "distract."



So much for transparency! pic.twitter.com/quW9jvbQ3p — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025

Advertisement

There's too much to read! HA HA HA HA HA HA ... sorry.

7/ Then the fake and dishonest NYT quietly edited their piece, removing the word "disorient" with no editor's note.



They are literally helping Democrats rewrite history after their hoax fell apart.



Disinformation in real time. 👇🏻 https://t.co/W29qcSo1Hr — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025

They always quietly edit things when the correction makes them look bad.

8/ But here's what no one is talking about...



In 2019, Democrat @StaceyPlaskett was texting with Jeffrey Epstein during an actual House hearing.



Epstein helped Plaskett question a discredited witness who hated Trump. None other than Michael Cohen.



🎥 @washingtonpost: pic.twitter.com/NfsVTqPuN0 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025

We literally just 'talked' about this, but we get what they're saying.

9/ While Plaskett worked with Epstein to attack Trump, Democrats now want you to believe they care about the victims?



They don't.



They ignored Clinton's connections, buried exculpatory facts, and made targeted redactions to select documents to smear President Trump.



Shameful. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025

Shameful doesn't begin to describe it.

10/ The New York Post front page said it best:



"DIRTY CLICKS."



The Epstein 'bombshell' blew up in their faces.



23,000 pages prove it was another Dem hoax, buried by media allies trying to bail them out. pic.twitter.com/j5Kyj0M631 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025

Advertisement

Dirty clicks, indeed. They know their supporters will take anything they say (even if it's obviously untrue) and run with it.

Caught red handed like always and nothing gets done about it. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) November 17, 2025

Fair point.

So what happens now?

============================================================

Related:

Mary Katharine Ham Zings Andrew Tate for Calling All Women Scum (He Doesn't Want a Single One!) and ROFL

Just WOW: Democrat Stacey Plaskett's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Was Even DARKER Than We Thought

Steven Crowder Defending Erika Kirk From Crazies Who Make CRAZIER Accusations Is a Beautiful Thing (Vid)

BOMBSHELL Backfire --> Newly Released Epstein Email Spells BAD News for Dems, Especially Hakeem Jeffries

And BOOM: Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Not ABOUT to Let Nancy Pelosi Rewrite J6 History

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!