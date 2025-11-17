Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN

Democrats, desperate for a hit of relevance and a whiff of victory after losing the government shutdown battle, dusted off the Jeffrey Epstein files—because nothing says 'winning the midterms' like dredging up a dead pedophile's Rolodex to take a swing at the guy who actually drained the swamp.
How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how the slimy have slipped (that works, right?).
The House Oversight Committee just unleashed a thread that's less an X-storm and more a full-on Category 5 hurricane of receipts.
Starting with this bombshell opener:
Democrats got caught red-handed spreading a hoax about President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025
They misled the public, lied about witness testimony, doctored documents, and are now scrambling to cover it up.
🧵 We have the receipts they don't want you to read:
What?! Democrats misled the public?! No way.
Heh.
1/ Let's start with former AG Bill Barr.— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025
Democrats claimed "Barr could not clear Trump of wrongdoing" after his deposition.
What did Barr actually say?
That there was NO evidence, and that if SDNY had anything on Trump, they would've indicted him.
They didn't. pic.twitter.com/sP6pasaj5m
They didn't because they couldn't.
Yup.
Keep going.
2/ Then came Alexander Acosta.— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025
Democrats tried to smear Trump by linking him to Epstein via the 2007 case.
But Acosta crushed their narrative.
He testified that he never spoke, emailed, or had ANY contact with Trump about Epstein.
None. EVER. pic.twitter.com/lEjQ9I7fm2
Make sure you're taking notes; there may be a test later.
Recommended
3/ So what did Democrats do?— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025
They leaked 3 cherry-picked emails out of 23,000 pages—then made their own redactions to hide exonerating facts.
One name they blacked out? Virginia Giuffre.
Why? Because she publicly said she NEVER saw Trump do anything wrong. pic.twitter.com/8L0X9iwPDw
Cherry-picked?! SAY IT AIN'T SO.
4/ Another Democrat redaction for their hoax?— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025
Prince Andrew.
Why? Because the redacted context changes the email.
They were fabricating a smear campaign, not telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/tecq5lhmMo
Because this was not about justice for the victims, this was about building up a smear campaign to harm Trump and his supporters. That's it.
5/ Then they lied about who did the redactions.— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025
Rep. Crockett and others went on CNN pretending they had no idea who made the edits.
CNN corrected them live, saying Democrats made the redactions.
Watch 👇🏻 https://t.co/Iix0sZgwoc
The look on Crokett's face is so good. She did NOT expect CNN to correct her, clearly.
6/ We released everything. 23,000 pages.— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025
Suddenly, the same Democrats who spent months screaming "release the files" told the NYT that doing so was meant to "disorient" and "distract."
So much for transparency! pic.twitter.com/quW9jvbQ3p
There's too much to read! HA HA HA HA HA HA ... sorry.
7/ Then the fake and dishonest NYT quietly edited their piece, removing the word "disorient" with no editor's note.— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025
They are literally helping Democrats rewrite history after their hoax fell apart.
Disinformation in real time. 👇🏻 https://t.co/W29qcSo1Hr
They always quietly edit things when the correction makes them look bad.
8/ But here's what no one is talking about...— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025
In 2019, Democrat @StaceyPlaskett was texting with Jeffrey Epstein during an actual House hearing.
Epstein helped Plaskett question a discredited witness who hated Trump. None other than Michael Cohen.
🎥 @washingtonpost: pic.twitter.com/NfsVTqPuN0
We literally just 'talked' about this, but we get what they're saying.
9/ While Plaskett worked with Epstein to attack Trump, Democrats now want you to believe they care about the victims?— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025
They don't.
They ignored Clinton's connections, buried exculpatory facts, and made targeted redactions to select documents to smear President Trump.
Shameful.
Shameful doesn't begin to describe it.
10/ The New York Post front page said it best:— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2025
"DIRTY CLICKS."
The Epstein 'bombshell' blew up in their faces.
23,000 pages prove it was another Dem hoax, buried by media allies trying to bail them out. pic.twitter.com/j5Kyj0M631
Dirty clicks, indeed. They know their supporters will take anything they say (even if it's obviously untrue) and run with it.
Caught red handed like always and nothing gets done about it.— The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) November 17, 2025
Fair point.
So what happens now?
