VIP
Steven Crowder Defending Erika Kirk From Crazies Who Make CRAZIER Accusations Is a...
BOMBSHELL Backfire --> Newly Released Epstein Email Spells BAD News for Dems, Especially...
Well, Well, WELL! We're FINALLY Learning More About Trump Assassin Wannabe Thomas Crooks...
Tim Kaine SNAPS at AOC After He Watches Her Taunting Senate Dems and...
Ezra Klein: NYT’s 'Columnist' Turned Democrat Shadow Puppetmaster—The Rest of the Press Fi...
Trump's Epic Reversal: 'Release the Epstein Files!' – Baiting Dems Into Their Own...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Adam Schiff: It’s ‘Absurd’ to Say Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized Since Merrick Garland...
VIP
Chris Murphy: ‘Saving Democracy’ Is Painful But Americans Are a Sacrifice Democrats Are...
VIP
X Users Demand Country Tags to Expose Foreign Bots and Meddlers
Jake Tapper's Selective Outrage: Epstein Victims Ignored for Years, Now They're His Politi...
Body Cam Footage Shows Bystanders Rescue a Cop From His Burning Car
ICE Storms the South as Charlotte's Mayor Fails to Freeze Out the Feds
Schumer’s Shoes: Dem Ro Khanna Touts ‘Dynamic’ Elizabeth Warren or Cory Booker to...

And BOOM: Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Not ABOUT to Let Nancy Pelosi Rewrite J6 History

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on November 17, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Nancy Pelosi is trying to rewrite January 6th history? Yeah, no. We imagine that as she gets closer to retiring, she is desperate to protect her legacy ... 

Advertisement

But the people who were there, who know what really happened, aren't quite ready to let her have her way with J6.

Again.

For example, former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund called her out for torpedoing his efforts to bring in the Guard, and claimed J6 would have been preventable if Pelosi and others had simply let him do his job.

Don't take our word for it, he said so on X:

GET HER.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Bingo.

There are a few guarantees in this life:

  • Taxes
  • Death
  • Nancy Pelosi lying her sagging ol' Botox-filled backside off.

You can set your watch by these things.

============================================================

Related:

Well, Well, WELL! We're FINALLY Learning More About Trump Assassin Wannabe Thomas Crooks and HOOBOY

Tim Kaine SNAPS at AOC After He Watches Her Taunting Senate Dems and Claiming They Look WEAK AF (Watch)

Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch)

So SCREWED! Inconvenient Video of Eric Swalwell SWEATIN' It Long Before Mortgage Fraud Charges Resurfaces

Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell Emails (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

CONGRESS DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP JANUARY 6 NANCY PELOSI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BOMBSHELL Backfire --> Newly Released Epstein Email Spells BAD News for Dems, Especially Hakeem Jeffries
Sam J.
Well, Well, WELL! We're FINALLY Learning More About Trump Assassin Wannabe Thomas Crooks and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Tim Kaine SNAPS at AOC After He Watches Her Taunting Senate Dems and Claiming They Look WEAK AF (Watch)
Sam J.
Ezra Klein: NYT’s 'Columnist' Turned Democrat Shadow Puppetmaster—The Rest of the Press Finally Notices
justmindy
Trump's Epic Reversal: 'Release the Epstein Files!' – Baiting Dems Into Their Own Panic Trap
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement