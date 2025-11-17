And BOOM: Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Not ABOUT to Let Nancy Pelosi Rewrite J6 History

Nancy Pelosi is trying to rewrite January 6th history? Yeah, no. We imagine that as she gets closer to retiring, she is desperate to protect her legacy ...

🚨BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi is now claiming that she and others "begged" Trump to send in the National Guard on Jan 6th.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/3z4MUcLUEd — Red Eagle Updates 🦅🇺🇸 (@RedEagleUpdates) November 15, 2025

But the people who were there, who know what really happened, aren't quite ready to let her have her way with J6.

Again.

For example, former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund called her out for torpedoing his efforts to bring in the Guard, and claimed J6 would have been preventable if Pelosi and others had simply let him do his job.

Don't take our word for it, he said so on X:

@SpeakerPelosi doesn't get to rewrite J6. She torpedoed my documented Guard requests. J6 wouldn’t have happened if Pelosi et al. allowed me to do my job.

J6 was preventable!@SpeakerJohnson @RepLoudermilk @StephenM https://t.co/M6zHFOMEgt — Chief Steven Sund (@ChiefSund) November 15, 2025

GET HER.

Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is in the best position to know who blocked his repeated attempts to bring in the National Guard to protect the Capitol on J6, and he’s pointing the finger straight at Pelosi.



⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/ueH4JvCbgG — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) November 16, 2025

Bingo.

She is lying https://t.co/kbCFubCZ1s — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) November 16, 2025

There are a few guarantees in this life:

Taxes

Death

Nancy Pelosi lying her sagging ol' Botox-filled backside off.

You can set your watch by these things.

