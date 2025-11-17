Tim Kaine SNAPS at AOC After He Watches Her Taunting Senate Dems and Claiming They Look WEAK AF (Watch)

Rumors of a Civil War on the Left keep swirling, especially when we see old-school Democrats like Tim Kaine lashing out at Socialist Democrats like AOC for calling him and his fellow Senate Democrats WEAK.

We'd be lying if we said we weren't enjoying this immensely.

Watch:

Tim Kaine lashes out at AOC after NBC plays a clip of her saying Senate Democrats look weak.



KAINE: "Would it have been another week of SNAP recipients losing their benefits? Another month of air travelers enduring chaos and even danger?” pic.twitter.com/gL4uvto4hi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2025

AOC proving socialists will hurt anyone they have to for more power almost seems to make even Kaine uncomfortable.

Almost.

Let's not pretend Kaine is much better, considering he did everything he could to help elect a monster in Virginia who has openly fantasized about murdering Republicans and their children. *coughs in Jay Jones*

Nothing more clearly shows the utter contempt @AOC has for the American people. She could not care less who stays hungry, who gets no paycheck, who is placed at risk as long as she gets to run her mouth. No American is more important than her opinion. She needs to be expelled. — RespectfullyDisagree (@RDisagree) November 16, 2025

She should have been expelled years ago. Anyone pushing socialism should have been ...

Did he say HE has 320k federal employees? — justDeb7 (@justnemeth7) November 16, 2025

And now you know why Virginia is the mess it is today.

The reason why Kaine's response falls flat is because it's a perfectly reasonable and sane thing to say, and Democrats don't do that anymore. It lines up too closely with Republicans, and the progressive, socialist wing can't have that. AOC is parroting the latest narrative. — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) November 16, 2025

It's not just a look. They are weak. — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) November 16, 2025

With AOC as a member the party it not only looks weak but also stupid 😂 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) November 16, 2025

When you're right, you're right. And this guy is right.

Hilarious, all she ever does is call other people names and hurl insults. — Rudy Gerner (@redteam84) November 17, 2025

That's all any of them do anymore.

AOC (a Soros pick) is a treasonous, seditiously low IQ, serial lying, psycho-babbling drama queen, criminally insane, psycho-political abomination. Some might add psychopathic narcissist - but that's outside my current mindset. She's bad news in short form - double trouble.… — Christopher Robert Pearson (@Christo21700560) November 16, 2025

But please tell us what you REALLY think. Heh.

This is the first time I have ever respected Tim Kaine. — NY300 (@NYpeter300) November 16, 2025

We wouldn't go THAT far.

