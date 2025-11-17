Tim Kaine SNAPS at AOC After He Watches Her Taunting Senate Dems and Claiming They Look WEAK AF (Watch)

And BOOM: Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Not ABOUT to Let...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on November 17, 2025
Meme

Rumors of a Civil War on the Left keep swirling, especially when we see old-school Democrats like Tim Kaine lashing out at Socialist Democrats like AOC for calling him and his fellow Senate Democrats WEAK.

We'd be lying if we said we weren't enjoying this immensely.

Watch:

AOC proving socialists will hurt anyone they have to for more power almost seems to make even Kaine uncomfortable.

Almost.

Let's not pretend Kaine is much better, considering he did everything he could to help elect a monster in Virginia who has openly fantasized about murdering Republicans and their children. *coughs in Jay Jones*

She should have been expelled years ago. Anyone pushing socialism should have been ... 

And now you know why Virginia is the mess it is today.

When you're right, you're right. And this guy is right.

That's all any of them do anymore.

But please tell us what you REALLY think. Heh.

We wouldn't go THAT far.

Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch)

So SCREWED! Inconvenient Video of Eric Swalwell SWEATIN' It Long Before Mortgage Fraud Charges Resurfaces

Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell Emails (Watch)

Billionaire Who Apologized for Epstein Meeting (and Donated BIGLY to Spanberger) Doth Protest Too Much

WOW: Scott Jennings Gets High-Ranking Democrat Consultant to Admit WHOPPER of a Trump Lawfare Lie (Watch)

