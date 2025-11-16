VIP
VIP
WOW: Scott Jennings Gets High-Ranking Democrat Consultant to Admit WHOPPER of a Trump Lawfare Lie (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on November 16, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

It's rare for us to see a Democrat tell the truth.

Especially when it's a consultant.

Then again, it's rare for us to see a consultant on either side of the aisle tell the truth because right now we are very bitter after the horrific loss we just witnessed here in Virginia, because Republicans invested more in consultants than they did in winning the election, BUT WE DIGRESS.

Hey, at least we admit we're biased and petty this morning.

All of that being said, leave it to Scott Jennings to get a serious whopper of a lie out of a high-ranking Democrat consultant like Lis Smith.

Watch:

Whoa. So those 34 FELONY charges were just a political hit? Gosh, we can hardly believe it, especially since Democrats care so much about protecting our democracy, justice, and making sure nobody is above the law.

Ok, writing the sarcasm in that one paragraph alone may have given this editor a charley horse of the brain. Ouch.

Conspiracy theorists are at what now, 54,326 to 0? 

Crazy.

Not the theorists, the people who thought they could make us all feel bad for knowing the truth. THEY'RE crazy.

We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

