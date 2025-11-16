You Got Community-Noted TF Out! Iran Military Account's VILE Dig at Trump Blows Up in Their Face and LOL

It still surprises even us when people get offended by Trump doing good and kind things. Sure, they're likely in the latter stages of TDS, but to take an issue with Trump being kind to little kids?
The best president. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Re11MKHg59— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 13, 2025
C'mon, man!
This is a good post. Nothing even remotely controversial about it, and yet some Iranian media accounts thought this was a good time to make an ugly dig at our president.
In Iran, we hang pedophiles. In the US they are made presidents and senators ! https://t.co/7QHHoRcUwl— Iran Military Monitor (@IRIran_Military) November 14, 2025
And this account covers Iran? It does know Iran is IRAN, yes?
Big win for Community notes on this one:
Brutal community note here… https://t.co/mCrDUUnUT6 pic.twitter.com/x4l3NrJi2K— AG (@AGHamilton29) November 16, 2025
OH, THAT'S RIGHT. They can marry little girls in Iran ... as young as 10.
What a bunch of vile morons.
That’s all lies but— James Beam 002 (@M1911_FL) November 16, 2025
You have this going for ya pic.twitter.com/jUOPbl9aZg
This is a parody account right?— Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) November 14, 2025
We wondered the same thing, but from everything we can find, it's a real account.
The community note is spot on.— Stevie Renee ☠️ (@StevieRenee3) November 16, 2025
Ain't it though?
What are you talking about? Muslims revere Mohammed. Mohammed was a pedophile.— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 14, 2025
Iran is an Islamic theocracy. Basically a nation of pedophile worshipers by force.
Your prophet married a 9 year old.— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 14, 2025
Picked her when she was 6. https://t.co/7AjUemdwU9
Tough crowd.
Deservedly.
