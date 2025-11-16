You Got Community-Noted TF Out! Iran Military Account's VILE Dig at Trump Blows Up in Their Face and LOL

James Carville's Radical Advice for Fellow Dems: Pack SCOTUS, Ditch the Mamdani Wing
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on November 16, 2025
Twitchy

It still surprises even us when people get offended by Trump doing good and kind things. Sure, they're likely in the latter stages of TDS, but to take an issue with Trump being kind to little kids? 

C'mon, man!

This is a good post. Nothing even remotely controversial about it, and yet some Iranian media accounts thought this was a good time to make an ugly dig at our president. 

And this account covers Iran? It does know Iran is IRAN, yes?

Big win for Community notes on this one:

OH, THAT'S RIGHT. They can marry little girls in Iran ... as young as 10.

What a bunch of vile morons.

We wondered the same thing, but from everything we can find, it's a real account.

Ain't it though?

