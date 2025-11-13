VIP
Katie Couric's Expression Indicated She Was Unhappy John Fetterman Refused to Agree Trump'...
Adam Schiff (Orange Face?!) Ranting About How They'll Get Trump THIS TIME Accidentally...
BOOMITY: Bill O’Reilly Goes OFF, Sums Up Dems' Epstein Playbook to Smear Trump...

'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About J6 Pipe Bomber

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:05 PM on November 13, 2025
Gif

It's not every day we see Dan Bongino tear into a legislator and share screenshots anymore. Oh, when he was doing radio/podcasts, we would see it fairly often, but not since he started working at the FBI.

Advertisement

So you know Thomas Massie really crossed a line if he's calling him out this publicly on X.

Take a gander:

Post continues:

... aggressively pursue a new strategy to investigate the January 6 pipe bomb, terror attack. We brought in new personnel to take a look at the case, we flew in police officers and detectives working as TFOs (task force officers) to review FBI work, we conducted multiple internal reviews, held countless in person and SVTC meetings with investigative team members, we dramatically increased investigative resources, and we increased the public award for information in the case to utilize crowd-sourcing leads. This is only a small sample of the work the FBI personnel and leadership team have put into this critical investigation. When I spoke with you yesterday a little after 8am ET (screenshots attached), I offered you an in-person brief on our work. We spoke for ten minutes. 

I called you back a bit after 7:30pm ET to again make that offer. You didn’t answer and have yet to call me back. 

Despite this, you continue to imply that the Director and I are targeting investigators in the case. This is disgusting, even by the low standards many have for politicians. You know my number, and you’re free to call me anytime. But it’s easier to tweet and throw BS bombs. 

Yes, our leadership team will be meeting with FBI team members today, and we will avail them of all the whistleblower resources they need to disclose ANY evidence of malfeasance in the prior administration. And we will ask about threads that may have gone un-pulled under prior leadership, because we are passionate about solving this case.

But a week of near 24-hour work on RECENT open source leads in the case has yet to produce a break through, and some of the media reporting regarding prior persons of interest is grossly inaccurate and serves only to mislead the public. 

I proudly serve in this administration, and I proudly work with Director Patel to reform and advance the crime fighting and national security missions of the FBI. We would love to have you as a partner in this mission, rather than a dog barking behind a fence.

Thinking Massie should give them a call back. Right?

Oof.



