Is He Gonna Cry (Again)? Tim Burchett Just SHUT Adam Kinzinger Down for Calling Him a Liar and DAMN Son

You'd think, after dropping such a huge 'Epstein bombshell,' that Democrats would be front and center to vote yes when Tim Burchett tried to release all of the Epstein files yesterday. And yet, that's not what happened.

In fact, they blocked his efforts, almost as if they were exploiting a poor, dead woman to smear the president so they could deflect from the embarrassing loss they took when they realized the government would be opening.

Burchett explained here:

I tried to release the Epstein files today. Democrats blocked it. pic.twitter.com/oKo8y9RR3b — Rep. Tim Burchett Press Office (@RepTimBurchett) November 12, 2025

And then, for whatever reason, Adam Kinzinger accused Burchett of lying.

This isn’t true. It’s performance. He knows it and is assuming ignorance



No matter how many southern “gigglity goos” you do doesn’t change the fact https://t.co/Tb4qNgdYIi — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) November 13, 2025

Notice that crybaby Kinzinger doesn't bring any facts to his accusation, which is sadly all too common with Liz Cheney's number-one fanboy.

Burchett was good enough to respond (and was far kinder than we would have been to him):

Hey Adam, great to hear from you. Perhaps you would still be in Congress if you better understood the rules. The Parliamentarian confirmed that Democrat leadership and Republican leadership both had to agree to the UC. Speaker Johnson agreed to it, Leader Jeffries did not, which… https://t.co/XYHcaPfgI6 — Rep. Tim Burchett Press Office (@RepTimBurchett) November 13, 2025

Post continues:

... is why it was ruled out of order. Please visit page 805 of the House Manual for further clarification. Hope this clears things up!

Aww, look at Burchett, always the kind giver, even if it's whiny, crybaby Kinzinger who needs to be 'informed.' And Burchett brings up a good point, it's been a while since Democrats gerrymandered his office out of existence, maybe he forgot how these things work.

Ahem.

