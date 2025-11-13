Is He Gonna Cry (Again)? Tim Burchett Just SHUT Adam Kinzinger Down for Calling Him a Liar and DAMN Son

BAWK! Tommy Vietor Scurries AWAY From Comfortably Smug After Spending His Morning Trying...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on November 13, 2025
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

You'd think, after dropping such a huge 'Epstein bombshell,' that Democrats would be front and center to vote yes when Tim Burchett tried to release all of the Epstein files yesterday. And yet, that's not what happened.

In fact, they blocked his efforts, almost as if they were exploiting a poor, dead woman to smear the president so they could deflect from the embarrassing loss they took when they realized the government would be opening.

Burchett explained here:

And then, for whatever reason, Adam Kinzinger accused Burchett of lying. 

Notice that crybaby Kinzinger doesn't bring any facts to his accusation, which is sadly all too common with Liz Cheney's number-one fanboy.

Burchett was good enough to respond (and was far kinder than we would have been to him):

Post continues:

... is why it was ruled out of order. Please visit page 805 of the House Manual for further clarification. Hope this clears things up!

Aww, look at Burchett, always the kind giver, even if it's whiny, crybaby Kinzinger who needs to be 'informed.' And Burchett brings up a good point, it's been a while since Democrats gerrymandered his office out of existence, maybe he forgot how these things work.

Ahem.

============================================================

