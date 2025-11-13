BOOMITY: Bill O’Reilly Goes OFF, Sums Up Dems' Epstein Playbook to Smear Trump With 3 DAMNING Words

Like the majority of Americans, Bill O'Reilly is less than impressed with Democrats' efforts to smear and hurt President Trump with their selective release of recdacted documents that only ultimately make them look worse. If they were truly concerned about justice, they would have supported Tim Burchett's efforts on the House floor to release them ALL of the documents.

Gosh, golly, gee ... they didn't want to do that.

We wonder why.

Bill O’Reilly sums up the Democrats’ Epstein strategy to smear Donald Trump with 3 devastating words.



Once Stephen A. Smith heard this, he was in full agreement, calling O’Reilly’s point “incredibly important.”



O’REILLY: “What we see today is a bunch of innuendo. It’s hearsay.… pic.twitter.com/misOoIu4o8 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 13, 2025

... There isn’t any direct backup for any allegation because there aren’t any allegations other than Trump may have been in a house where there were some girls. “Okay, so you have the lady in question. And I feel very bad for Ms. Giuffre’s family. She committed suicide...You have her saying under oath, Trump didn’t do anything. “And you have Maxwell, but here’s the most important person you have — not under oath: Dershowitz. Dershowitz was Epstein’s lawyer, and lawyer–client confidentiality ends with death. “Dershowitz went on television today, said, I have all of the Epstein stuff, and there isn’t anything. And I asked Epstein directly while I was representing him whether Donald Trump was involved in any kind of untoward activity. And Epstein said no. “So now you have the three principal players in this case (Dershowitz, Maxwell, Giuffree) all saying the same thing, yet the press is so irresponsible, so corrupt, so hateful, they will not even mention that. “It’s DEATH BY INUENDO. That is what they are aiming for.” CUOMO: “Stephen A., what do you think?” SMITH: “I get that. And I think that what Bill said and just articulated is incredibly important. It is death by innuendo.”

Death by innuendo.

Bingo.

