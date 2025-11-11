Tish Hyman Lights Sen. Scott Wiener UP in BRUTAL Takedown for FAILING to...
SHE Got Played! Kamala Harris Claims SHE Was Playing '3-D Chess' Against Trump in 2024 and BAHAHA (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on November 11, 2025
The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart

Aww, it's been a while since we sat down to write about how cringe-worthy Kamala Harris is ... and that's honestly not a bad thing. But, if she's going to put herself out there saying really dumb things about her 2024 campaign, we have no choice but to cover it.

It's a moral imperative or something.

Especially when it's a DOOZY like this one.

Watch:

Except she did get played because she lost.

He destroyed her at 3D Chess. Maybe someone close to her should remind her that she lost every swing state and the Popular Vote as well? Just spitballing.

Psh. More like Tic Tac Toe.

We will always make time to make fun of Kamala Harris. Always.

What's her endgame here? Does she really think she should run again in 2028? Ugh, considering we just got through a painful election here in Virginia (and in New Jersey)

True story.

*HIC*

Seems she's decided to stick with her word salad strategy. You'd think by now she'd have figured out she is definitely burdened by what has been ...

============================================================

