SHE Got Played! Kamala Harris Claims SHE Was Playing '3-D Chess' Against Trump in 2024 and BAHAHA (Watch)

Aww, it's been a while since we sat down to write about how cringe-worthy Kamala Harris is ... and that's honestly not a bad thing. But, if she's going to put herself out there saying really dumb things about her 2024 campaign, we have no choice but to cover it.

It's a moral imperative or something.

Especially when it's a DOOZY like this one.

Watch:

Kamala says she was playing "3 -dimensional chess" during the campaign against Trump 💀



"I understood the game that was being played, & I made a decision that I wasn't gonna get played."



pic.twitter.com/b19nTvqbz8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 11, 2025

Except she did get played because she lost.

He destroyed her at 3D Chess. Maybe someone close to her should remind her that she lost every swing state and the Popular Vote as well? Just spitballing.

Psh. More like Tic Tac Toe.

Damn, I was entirely ready to enjoy highlighting her buffonary on my show tonight, and the senate had to just go and vote to open the government...jeez. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) November 11, 2025

We will always make time to make fun of Kamala Harris. Always.

I kinda doubt she plays any dimension of chess. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) November 11, 2025

What's her endgame here? Does she really think she should run again in 2028? Ugh, considering we just got through a painful election here in Virginia (and in New Jersey)

Worst 3D chess player ever. Seems that those who donated to her campaign are the ones who got played. — Louise Bartels (@BartelsBartels5) November 11, 2025

True story.

Is she drunk? — Freedom 2 Fart (@Freedom2Fart) November 11, 2025

*HIC*

And she still can’t explain anything. — ken yarnes (@drmkry) November 11, 2025

Seems she's decided to stick with her word salad strategy. You'd think by now she'd have figured out she is definitely burdened by what has been ...

