FINISH HIM! That Feel When Scott Bessent WRECKS MSNBC in Heated Back and Forth Over Bailouts (Watch)

Like Scott Jennings, you'd think by now, talking heads in the mainstream media would have figured out that Scott Bessent is not to be trifled with. Not even a little bit.

Especially if you try arguing with him and he's in his proverbial wheelhouse.

Luckily for all of us who need a good laugh, they have yet to figure this out.

Case in point: when MSNBC tried to challenge Bessent on the so-called 'Argentinian bailout'.

Watch:

.@SecScottBessent cooks MSNBC:



“Why would you call it a bailout? In most bailouts, you don’t make money. The U.S. government MADE MONEY.”



"I would rather use peace through economic strength than have to be shooting at narco boats coming offshore if [Argentina] collapsed."

This is true. Bailing someone out implies giving away money, not making it.

This is more of an exchange or a swap, right?

Another clip:

🚨 BREAKING: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just EMBARRASSED MSNBC for thinking they know more about economics than he does 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sYxtiBE0oT



MSNBC: How does a $20 billion bailout of Argentina help Americans?!



BESSENT: Do you know what a swap line is?



MSNBC: A currency… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 11, 2025

Post continues:

MSNBC: A currency swap, yes. BESSENT: But what IS that? Why would you call it a “bailout?” In most bailouts, you don't make money. The US government MADE MONEY! Never go toe-to-toe with Scott on the economy!

True story. Just don't do it.

“Government made money” the five words that instantly ended that MSNBC talking point. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) November 11, 2025

Bingo.

============================================================

