FINISH HIM! That Feel When Scott Bessent WRECKS MSNBC in Heated Back and Forth Over Bailouts (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:31 AM on November 11, 2025
Meme screenshot

Like Scott Jennings, you'd think by now, talking heads in the mainstream media would have figured out that Scott Bessent is not to be trifled with. Not even a little bit.

Especially if you try arguing with him and he's in his proverbial wheelhouse.

Luckily for all of us who need a good laugh, they have yet to figure this out.

Case in point: when MSNBC tried to challenge Bessent on the so-called 'Argentinian bailout'.

Watch:

This is true. Bailing someone out implies giving away money, not making it.

This is more of an exchange or a swap, right?

Another clip:

Post continues:

MSNBC: A currency swap, yes. 

BESSENT: But what IS that? Why would you call it a “bailout?” In most bailouts, you don't make money. The US government MADE MONEY!

Never go toe-to-toe with Scott on the economy!

True story. Just don't do it.

Bingo.

============================================================

