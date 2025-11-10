Nancy Mace SUPER-FAN Jarvis Just Needs 1 PIC to Pulverize Bulwarker's Claim That Dems Won Shutdown Fight

Imagine how absolutely broken someone has to be to think the Democrats won the shutdown fight.

The government is finally on its way to reopening, and Democrats got nothing.

Zero.

Zilch.

Nada.

Zip.

But we suppose if your entire schtick is trying to irritate people on the Right, this makes sense.

Ready for my most controversial takes yet?



The Dems won the shutdown fight!



- This "fold" won't matter at all in next years midterms but making the GOP own the dogshit BBB/tariff/health care policies will

- This is not an example of Dems "not fighting like Republicans" it's a… — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 10, 2025

His post continues:

... longer shutdown than anything the kamikaze Tea Party ever did! - The people who are mad about this are a small subset of the electorate that treat politics like sports and its possible that their crying about the fold will contribute to snatching defeat from the jaws of victory - There was no path to getting the Obamacare subsidies back because the GOP controls everything and was never going to do it and they are fake populists. Dems should run against them on that topic and they have a great case study now. MTG helps with that. - The fact that there was no getting Obamacare subsidy extension endgame was obvious at the start and anyone setting that expectation was lying to people. Ratio away!

When something is so blatantly wrong, it's not much fun to ratio, you know?

How much stupider can you make a really stupid post look?

Besides, Nancy Mac fanboy was front and center to shut him down with the perfect pic anyway:

There it is.

And accurate.

