BLEH! Woman BRAGS About LITERALLY Kissing Jasmine Crockett's Shoes and SMOD Can't Come Fast Enough (Pics)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on November 10, 2025
Meme

Someone get the net. Wait, get two nets. 

Seriously.

We know some people are big fans of politics and, as such, big fans of politicians. Heck, Trump himself has the market cornered with 'fans,' just like Barack Obama before him. People used to idolize football players or rock stars, but more and more, we see them idolizing politicians.

Which is honestly really gross and weird but hey, to each their own.

Unless, of course, they literally brag about kissing a politician's feet and then posting pictures to prove it. Especially when those feet belong to Jasmine Crockett.

Yes, we made the same face you are right now reading this.

Yech.

She's on Sirius? We'd ask what the Hell is wrong with people but you know, we're not entirely sure we want to know.

Heh. We love Hollaria, best parody on X.

True dat.

Good gravy.

People are just nuts.

In other news, water is still wet.

