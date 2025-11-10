BLEH! Woman BRAGS About LITERALLY Kissing Jasmine Crockett's Shoes and SMOD Can't Come Fast Enough (Pics)

Someone get the net. Wait, get two nets.

Seriously.

We know some people are big fans of politics and, as such, big fans of politicians. Heck, Trump himself has the market cornered with 'fans,' just like Barack Obama before him. People used to idolize football players or rock stars, but more and more, we see them idolizing politicians.

Advertisement

Which is honestly really gross and weird but hey, to each their own.

Unless, of course, they literally brag about kissing a politician's feet and then posting pictures to prove it. Especially when those feet belong to Jasmine Crockett.

Yes, we made the same face you are right now reading this.

Yech.

Why, yes I DID kiss the sneakers of @JasmineForUS and I DO worship the ground she walks on! And she was LOVELY about it! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cUl4K96dam — Stephanie Miller (@StephMillerShow) November 9, 2025

She's on Sirius? We'd ask what the Hell is wrong with people but you know, we're not entirely sure we want to know.

Every time I see a black person I pat them on the head. They’re very lucky to have us. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 10, 2025

Heh. We love Hollaria, best parody on X.

True dat.

Good gravy.

People are just nuts.

In other news, water is still wet.

============================================================

Related:

YEEHAW! Iowahawk's Response to Filmmaker Claiming Rural Communities Will be STUPID Without PBS Is PERFECT



NUKE-I-FIED! Mollie Hemingway DOGWALKS Jake Tapper for Tantruming Over Trump Pardoning 'Fake' Electors

Chris Murphy BODIED for Shaming Struggling Americans Who Didn't Support Dems' Efforts for More Power -Vid

Sen. Tim Kaine Gets SUPER Honest About Why He Was Keeping the Gov Closed and HOOBOY It's So Bad (Watch)

AOC's Attempts at Using Math to Convince Senate Dems to Keep the Government Closed Too Funny NOT to Share

============================================================

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.