AOC's Attempts at Using Math to Convince Senate Dems to Keep the Government Closed Too Funny NOT to Share

Ok, so we know this post was sent before Senate Democrats caved and signed the funding bill, but the fact that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was trying to use numbers and math to convince her pals in the Senate somehow to keep the government shutdown ...

Advertisement

We just had to share it.

Did she really think telling us that taxpayers are basically giving individuals at least $9000 EACH every year? Maybe she didn't actually do the math because woof.

Take a look:

The average monthly SNAP benefit is $177 a person.



The average ACA benefit is up to $550 a person/mo.



People want us to hold the line for a reason. This is not a matter of appealing to a base. It’s about people’s lives.



Working people want leaders whose word means something. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 10, 2025

If people are working, they probably shouldn't qualify for entitlements.

Jut sayin'.

Is AOC the dumbest member of congress? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 10, 2025

Is this a trick question? Because it feels like a trick question.

Although with Jasmine Crockett and Eric Swalwell in the House, they may be giving Sandy a run for her stupid money.

You were cheerleading for the very same insurance companies you decry to get billions of dollars in taxpayer money. pic.twitter.com/7Co40vaMFg — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) November 10, 2025

Socialists are gonna be socialists.

The rich get richer while everyone else gets poorer.

A lot more people use SNAP than use the extended ACA subsidies—about twice as many! Also, the expanded ACA benefits were supposed to be a temporary measure, not a permanent expansion of Obamacare. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) November 10, 2025

Psh, don't confuse AOC with facts.

Facts are oppressive and stuff.

I still can't figure out why you're so inclined to give tons more $ to insurance companies via government subsidies. Wouldn't it be better to give that money directly to the people and let them decide? — Airborne (@abnheel) November 10, 2025

Oooh, ooh, we know why!

You mean like “if you like your doctor you can keep yours doctor”? That kind of word by a leader? — Amy (@famousamosquito) November 10, 2025

Oof.

Sandy should admit that as a socialist, she wants Americans stuck on single payer so the government has more control over our lives. Ultimately, that's what all Democrats want at this point. They've shifted so far left that they're not really even Democrats anymore.

Which makes Republicans almost centrist ... crazy times we're living in.

============================================================

Related:

Take COVER, They're Gonna BLOOOW! BlueSky in Total MELTDOWN After Senate Dems Advance Funding Bill (Pics)

Jasmine Crockett Defending Psychopath Jay Jones' Violent Texts from Her Shoe Closet BACKFIRES (Watch)

John Harwood Learns the Hard Way: NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR Who Keeps Receipts in Heated Debate

Scott Bessent Low-Key BODIES 'George Slopodopolous' on the Schumer Shutdown and HOT DAMN (Watch)

What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really 'Works' a MUST-Read

============================================================

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.