Sen. Tim Kaine Gets SUPER Honest About Why He Was Keeping the Gov...
Take COVER, They're Gonna BLOOOW! BlueSky in Total MELTDOWN After Senate Dems Advance...
MSNBC's 'Dems Cave on the Shutdown' Meltdown Speaks Volumes About the Left's Phony...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Trump Takes in an NFL Game and Lefties Lose Their Ever...
Acosta's Alternate Reality: Dems Hold Shutdown Hostage for 'Leverage,' Yet Jim Blames Pres...
Fetterman Defies Dems to Reopen Government—But Takes Brutal Heat from His Own Party
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Democrat ‘Perplexed’ His Party Members Joined Republicans in Advancing Bill to End Schumer...
Told You So! Scott Jennings Revisits Telling CNN Panel Dems Could’ve Got Same...
BREAKING: Bill to End Schumer Shutdown Passes Senate by 60-40 Vote
BBC Heads Resign over Doctored Trump January 6 Video
Shutdown Meltdown: ‘Stunned’ Chuck Schumer Feigns Outrage After Dems Side With Republicans...
VIP
SNAP Backlash: Dems' Shutdown Gamble Exposes Entitlement Abuse and Kills Public Sympathy

AOC's Attempts at Using Math to Convince Senate Dems to Keep the Government Closed Too Funny NOT to Share

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on November 10, 2025

Ok, so we know this post was sent before Senate Democrats caved and signed the funding bill, but the fact that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was trying to use numbers and math to convince her pals in the Senate somehow to keep the government shutdown ... 

Advertisement

We just had to share it.

Did she really think telling us that taxpayers are basically giving individuals at least $9000 EACH every year? Maybe she didn't actually do the math because woof.

Take a look:

If people are working, they probably shouldn't qualify for entitlements.

Jut sayin'.

Is this a trick question? Because it feels like a trick question.

Although with Jasmine Crockett and Eric Swalwell in the House, they may be giving Sandy a run for her stupid money.

Socialists are gonna be socialists.

The rich get richer while everyone else gets poorer.

Psh, don't confuse AOC with facts.

Facts are oppressive and stuff.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Oooh, ooh, we know why!

Oof.

Sandy should admit that as a socialist, she wants Americans stuck on single payer so the government has more control over our lives. Ultimately, that's what all Democrats want at this point. They've shifted so far left that they're not really even Democrats anymore.

Which makes Republicans almost centrist ... crazy times we're living in.

============================================================

Related:

Take COVER, They're Gonna BLOOOW! BlueSky in Total MELTDOWN After Senate Dems Advance Funding Bill (Pics)

Jasmine Crockett Defending Psychopath Jay Jones' Violent Texts from Her Shoe Closet BACKFIRES (Watch)

John Harwood Learns the Hard Way: NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR Who Keeps Receipts in Heated Debate

Scott Bessent Low-Key BODIES 'George Slopodopolous' on the Schumer Shutdown and HOT DAMN (Watch)

What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really 'Works' a MUST-Read

============================================================

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ HEALTHCARE MEDICAID SNAP SOCIAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sen. Tim Kaine Gets SUPER Honest About Why He Was Keeping the Gov Closed and HOOBOY It's So Bad (Watch)
Sam J.
Take COVER, They're Gonna BLOOOW! BlueSky in Total MELTDOWN After Senate Dems Advance Funding Bill (Pics)
Sam J.
Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Trump Takes in an NFL Game and Lefties Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds
Eric V.
MSNBC's 'Dems Cave on the Shutdown' Meltdown Speaks Volumes About the Left's Phony Concern
Doug P.
Acosta's Alternate Reality: Dems Hold Shutdown Hostage for 'Leverage,' Yet Jim Blames President Trump
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement