Dangerous Doxxing: Marriott-Affiliated Hotel Worker Leaks ICE Agents' Info and Photos – Swiftly Fired

Yet another hotel has been caught discriminating against ICE agents and in this case, they actually doxxed them and put their very lives at stake. Someone should go to jail, honestly.

BREAKING: An independently owned Marriott hotel in Bloomington, MN confirms to @FoxNews they have ID'd & fired an employee who doxxed ICE agents by leaking their names, emails, and surveillance images of them as they checked in at the front desk. The images appeared in an… pic.twitter.com/SgsFMEOtN3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 8, 2026

The hotel claims they have identified the employee and fired them.

CSM Lodging statement to FOX:"The privacy and safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us. Upon learning of this situation last evening, we immediately investigated the matter and identified the person responsible for capturing the images in the post. This individual is not longer an employee of our organization."

The Left/Right activism gap is a defect of our system that will probably never go away.



The Left teaches people that their politics is the most important thing in the whole universe, and everyone to their right is a Nazi, and they act accordingly.



The Right is mostly composed… https://t.co/6XqpgWrw1i — David Shane (@david_shane) January 8, 2026

Most people on the Right have actual religion and they love Jesus. They also have families, and they don't want to live their life around politics. The Left is forcing them to.

It’s time we all get fake ID’s just for checking into hotels incl generic email addresses and prepaid credit cards in a fake name to protect one’s life. https://t.co/hZeZwuB361 — 🇺🇸Fran Zwink🇺🇸 (@FranZwink) January 8, 2026

It's starting to feel that way.

More totally normal, not unhinged at all behavior from people. https://t.co/CdxrTrttS5 — The Amish Terp (@TheAmishTerp) January 8, 2026

Regardless of your or my opinion on what happened in MN, the disrespect of our men & women in law enforcement is wrong. You wonder why they wear masks? This is why! Those who condone the obstruction of their work enforcing laws are despicable people. Please don’t ever call 911! https://t.co/hPgW78e7TO — WIGeno (@BadgerGeno) January 8, 2026

Oh, these police haters change their tune real quick when they are in danger and need law enforcement to help them. Then, they don't have a problem with them at all.

Good for the hotel. That fired employee should be charged! https://t.co/p3D963Jg2C — MarineMama (@MarineMama7) January 8, 2026

The natural obvious response to this is to doxx him back, and yet it's not done yet? https://t.co/lTV9q2ZU2p — Communism Kills (@Communism_Kills) January 8, 2026

If the Right was as evil as the Left, that would have happened already. That's why the Left wins.

Officers need to start doing checks on all the employees of places they stay at. https://t.co/OWGJ2bkA0x — 😈Just Call me Dee. Profile Pic's The Same 😇 (@FurkidParent) January 8, 2026

There should be a virtual check-in for the officers so they never have to go to the front desk and risk this.

ICE is saving America. pic.twitter.com/k4mbstt8XC — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) January 8, 2026

Just gonna leave this here

You can find the leaders on this page.

They agents should be able to collect some real damages from this group.



They as all hotel need to protect people privacy, its a trust issue. pic.twitter.com/AmI1MVrCnL — Franky Bobo (@moonraker_yes) January 8, 2026

Only seems fair.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

