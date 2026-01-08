Classic NPR Bias: Why They Got Defunded – Framing a Driver Assaulting ICE...
Dangerous Doxxing: Marriott-Affiliated Hotel Worker Leaks ICE Agents' Info and Photos – Swiftly Fired

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on January 08, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Yet another hotel has been caught discriminating against ICE agents and in this case, they actually doxxed them and put their very lives at stake. Someone should go to jail, honestly. 

The hotel claims they have identified the employee and fired them. 

CSM Lodging statement to FOX:"The privacy and safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us. Upon learning of this situation last evening, we immediately investigated the matter and identified the person responsible for capturing the images in the post. This individual is not longer an employee of our organization."

Most people on the Right have actual religion and they love Jesus. They also have families, and they don't want to live their life around politics. The Left is forcing them to. 

It's starting to feel that way.

Oh, these police haters change their tune real quick when they are in danger and need law enforcement to help them. Then, they don't have a problem with them at all. 

If the Right was as evil as the Left, that would have happened already. That's why the Left wins.

There should be a virtual check-in for the officers so they never have to go to the front desk and risk this.

Only seems fair.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

