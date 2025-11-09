What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really 'Works' a MUST-Read

The more Americans learn about Obamacare, the more they realize it's a scam created by opportunistic politicians looking to line their pockets.

Especially when you realize who's actually benefitting from the disaster of a program (hint, it's not Americans).

This post is a humdinger and a half:

Every year, the United States Government gives $40 billion to insurance companies.



And that’s just the start.



The Official Story:



When you buy health insurance on the Obamacare marketplace, the government helps in two ways:



1. They lower your monthly payment (premium… https://t.co/cSxp5lpUN5 — Dutch Rojas (@DutchRojas) November 8, 2025

Post continues and trust us, you'll want to read the whole thing:

... (premium subsidy) 2. They’re supposed to lower what you pay at the doctor (cost-sharing reduction) That $40 billion is for #2, to make your deductibles and co-pays smaller. The Real Dutch Story: The insurance companies get that $40 billion automatically. Every year. No matter what. Congress doesn’t vote on it. Nobody can stop it. It just flows. Here’s the scam: Insurance companies take that money, but your deductible is still $8,000. Your co-pays still suck. You still can’t afford to actually USE your insurance. But Wait, There’s More Money Leaving Your Pocket:While insurance companies are collecting their $40 billion, the big “nonprofit” hospitals are getting even MORE:$125+ billion in tax breaks every year. They don’t pay property taxes, income taxes, or sales taxes $28 billion in direct Medicare overpayments. They get paid 60-80% more than independent doctors for the exact same service Billions more in state and local subsidies: Free land, tax-exempt bonds, utility discountsHere’s What “Nonprofit” Really Means: These hospitals call themselves “nonprofit” but: Their CEOs make $6 milly a yearThey spend billions on marketing and lobbying, especially professional sports. They buy up doctor practices to remove competition They sue poor patients who can’t pay their inflated bills and take their homes. They have billions in investment portfoliosThe only difference between them and regular corporations? They don’t pay taxes. You do, to cover what they don’t pay. In Plain English: Your taxes give $40 billion to insurance companies AND $150+ billion to “nonprofit” hospital systems. Then you ALSO pay $2,000 a month for insurance that doesn’t cover anything until you’ve spent $8,000 out of your own pocket. Then when you finally DO go to the hospital, they charge you $200 for a Band-Aid and $800 for an IV bag that costs $1. So you’re paying THREE times: 1. Through taxes (subsidizing insurers and hospitals) 2. Through premiums (to insurance companies) 3. Through bills (to hospitals with massive markups) Who Wins? Lawmakers. Insurance company CEOs and shareholders Hospital system executives Who Loses? You. Your family. Every American who actually needs healthcare. The Dutch Line: We’re sending nearly $200 billion a year in subsidies to insurance companies and “nonprofit” hospitals, while they charge us a fortune on top of that and we still can’t afford basic medical care.

And Democrats are willing to shut down the government to keep that money rolling in.

Someone needs to do a who's on first with this.

Govt: heres your Affordable Care Act

me: I cant afford that.

Govt: We'll subsidize it.

me: ok

Govt: The subsidies will expire.

me: Will it be affordable then?

Govt: Yes. Probably. well, maybe.

me: Um...

Govt: Subsidies expired.

me:… — just me (@_no_more_names) November 9, 2025

Post continues:

me: I still cant afford it. Govt: We know. the republicans dont want to keep it affordable. me: Do you know what affordable means? Govt: Yes thats why we named it that..... etc etc ....

Ahem.

