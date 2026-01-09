Anti-ICE Protesters Being Coached Before Press Conference Say the Quiet Part Out Loud

In yet another fit of projection, some Democrats are referring to ICE operations to remove criminal illegals from the streets of U.S. cities and deport them as "political theater":

Advertisement

Mallory McMorrow calls ICE operations ‘political theater’ — ignores criminal illegals captured in Michigan https://t.co/MJXE1fkqJY — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) January 8, 2026

As everybody knows, the "political theater" call is coming from inside the Left's own house.

Democrats would like everybody to believe we've been seeing organic and grassroots "protests," but once in a while the actual truth comes out. Here's example number one:

🚨 LMAO! A “protestor” outside the Minneapolis ICE facility today ADMITTED to Laura @IngrahamAngle that it was her JOB to be there



PROTESTOR: “SHAME! SHAME!”



LAURA: “Do you have a job?!”



PROTESTOR: “I’m being paid RIGHT NOW!”



LAURA: 😆👍🏻



She’ll probably be fired now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hKMjJvU2IR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 9, 2026

If we need one more fantastic example of which side is engaging in political theater, let's look no further that the anti-ICE staging that was taking place before a press conference in Minneapolis:

“This reminds me of Theater”



Organizer coordinates protestors to line up behind Minneapolis press conference after heated exchange with police about rules. pic.twitter.com/f6PaVuL1xj — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 8, 2026

It doesn't remind anybody of theater -- it IS theater. And not good theater either. The one guy being directed to not hold the sign upside-down was also a nice touch.

Only in America, people have the luxury of manufacturing a protest. Entitled privileged leftists. — 𝕊𝕂𝕐 (@SKYRIDER4538) January 8, 2026

All while they call Trump a dictator (while some of them opposed the arrest of Maduro). What a clown show.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president, all while the theater kids on the Left have staged protests.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!