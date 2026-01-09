KNEW It! Julie Kelly Exposes Renee Good's Wife, Her Connections to MN ICE...
So, About That LUNATIC Alleged 'Trump Supporter' Screaming About EXECUTING People in MN...
WATCH CNN's Anderson Cooper 'Play' Dumb About New MN Footage That Only JUSTIFIES...
There's WAY MORE to 'MN Mom' Renee Good That Lefties Do NOT Want...
Organic? LOL-RIGHT: DAMNING Thread Takes Group Behind Minnesota ICE Agitators (and Who FUN...
NYC Leftist Protesters Call for Hanging of Kristi Noem and the Execution of...
Motherly Misdirection: Adam Schiff Pushes Fake Narrative That ICE Fatally Shot a Mom...
VIP
A Revolting Development: Insurrectionist Eric Swalwell Wants Blue States to Prosecute ICE...
Marco Rubio Quells Rumors About His Legendary Multitasking
Bulwark’s Tim Miller Draws Parallels Between Renee Good's ‘Assassination’ and Charlie Kirk...
WaPo’s Front-Page Video Analysis Claims ICE Agent Was Not in Vehicle’s Path
Mark Halperin Spots Sleight of Hand: Media's 'Full Analysis' of Renee Good Shooting...
Update: One of Those Shot in Portland Is a Venezuelan Tren de Aragua...
17 House Republicans Vote to Extend Obamacare Subsidies for Three Years

Anti-ICE Protesters Being Coached Before Press Conference Say the Quiet Part Out Loud

Doug P. | 10:16 AM on January 09, 2026
Twitchy

In yet another fit of projection, some Democrats are referring to ICE operations to remove criminal illegals from the streets of U.S. cities and deport them as "political theater":

Advertisement

As everybody knows, the "political theater" call is coming from inside the Left's own house. 

Democrats would like everybody to believe we've been seeing organic and grassroots "protests," but once in a while the actual truth comes out. Here's example number one: 

If we need one more fantastic example of which side is engaging in political theater, let's look no further that the anti-ICE staging that was taking place before a press conference in Minneapolis: 

Recommended

So, About That LUNATIC Alleged 'Trump Supporter' Screaming About EXECUTING People in MN ... WOOF
Sam J.
Advertisement

It doesn't remind anybody of theater -- it IS theater. And not good theater either. The one guy being directed to not hold the sign upside-down was also a nice touch. 

All while they call Trump a dictator (while some of them opposed the arrest of Maduro). What a clown show. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president, all while the theater kids on the Left have staged protests. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, About That LUNATIC Alleged 'Trump Supporter' Screaming About EXECUTING People in MN ... WOOF
Sam J.
KNEW It! Julie Kelly Exposes Renee Good's Wife, Her Connections to MN ICE Watch Movement, and Much MORE
Sam J.
There's WAY MORE to 'MN Mom' Renee Good That Lefties Do NOT Want You to Know (So You KNOW We're Sharing)
Sam J.
WATCH CNN's Anderson Cooper 'Play' Dumb About New MN Footage That Only JUSTIFIES ICE Agents' Actions MORE
Sam J.
Organic? LOL-RIGHT: DAMNING Thread Takes Group Behind Minnesota ICE Agitators (and Who FUNDS Them) APART
Sam J.
'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, About That LUNATIC Alleged 'Trump Supporter' Screaming About EXECUTING People in MN ... WOOF Sam J.
Advertisement