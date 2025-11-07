Suffering Is KEY: Byron York Exposes Democrat Playbook, Shows WHY They're Actively Keeping Gov Shutdown

THERE It Is! Dem Sen. Ed Markey Helpfully Explains Why the Democrats Own...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on November 07, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Schumer's Shutdown is now in its 38th day, making it the longest government shutdown in history. And from the way Democrats are talking and behaving, they don't plan on opening the government anytime soon.

Seems like an odd thing for the party that supposedly cares so much about the little people, don't you think? But when you realize what their end goal really is, it all makes sense because the point is to make Americans suffer.

So they'll blame Trump and Republicans since they're 'in charge.' A normal person doesn't necessarily pay attention to politics and news, and Democrats know it.

Byron York exposed their entire playbook:

York also makes an excellent point about Republicans offering to make deals with Democrats who are actively filibustering the bill to reopen the government. They should not be rewarded for this.

It's true.

This is also true. Our government is so dysfunctional that it can't even do the one job it's supposed to do.

Is it time to vote on term limits yet, or what?

