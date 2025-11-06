GHOUL Aaron Rupar DOGWALKED for Lying About RFK Jr. Running Away After Man Fainted During Trump Presser

It's not every lefty journo who is so obnoxiously wrong so often that their last name is literally a verb, so you know when it comes to spreading BS to be hurtful and annoying, nobody does it better than Aaron Rupar.

Hey, at least he's the best at something, right?

Take for example this little nugget where Rupar claims RFK Jr. ran out of the room when a man fainted/collapsed during Trump's presser.

Watch:

RFK Jr's response to someone collapsing nearby him was to haul ass out of the room as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/mG1Z0teqW7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025

So someone with a brain in their head realizes RFK Jr. ran out of the room to find help, but Rupar knows the mouth-breathers who follow him would rather think he was scared or cowardly. They follow Rupar, let's not pretend they're all that bright.

Luckily, there were plenty of people around to correct him.

You leftists really never miss a chance to use someone's misfortune as a way to indulge your pathological TDS and moral decay. That you have to frame what happened in such a dishonest way means you're on the wrong side of the issue, you ghoul. As usual.... — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) November 6, 2025

The Secretary rushed to get medical assistance while others tended to the man, you ghoul https://t.co/7wfnYE6Fzx — Kush Desai (@KushDesai47) November 6, 2025

Calling Rupar a ghoul is an insult to actual ghouls everywhere.

There were two medical doctors literally already attending to him. It was the Secretary’s job to go get help. That’s how a medical response works. — Tiffany Ryder (@HCLibertyLab) November 6, 2025

But Trump.

Wait, sorry.

BUT RFK JR!

@atrupar is one of the worst people on social media, and that's saying something. He infers a desire for harm on others on a regular basis. He intentionally dog whistles his audience while steering clear of explicit social media violations.



A truly sad and pathetic person. — The Hegemony™ (@OneHegemony) November 6, 2025

It's true, ya' know.

