Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part...
Karoline Leavitt Points Out What the WH Is Up Against When It Comes...
What Is the Islamic Caliphate, and How Is It Taking Over NYC? FDNY...
Yeah... NO: MSNBC Contributor REKT for Blaming Violent Loon Jay Jones Being Elected...
Pelosi Retirement Breaks Democrats: Power Slips Through Jeffries' Fingers
Elizabeth Warren Says Dems Don't Need to Suck Up to Billionaires to Win,...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
HA! Democrat Rep ACCIDENTALLY Gives the Whole Game UP Ranting About Trump, SNAP,...
LOL-WAT? Katie Couric Admits She's DONE Being 'Impartial' About Trump and HOOBOY, Was...
VIP
CBS News Hates Trump More Than They Hate Drug Cartels
Obama Praises Nancy Pelosi's Skill at 'Bringing People Together' (Seriously? ROLL TAPE!)
Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing...
Bill Melugin Calls BS on Dem Claims That ICE is 'Kidnapping' Anybody
So It BEGINS: Check Out List of Anti-Israel DEMANDS Dem Socialists of America...

GHOUL Aaron Rupar DOGWALKED for Lying About RFK Jr. Running Away After Man Fainted During Trump Presser

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:25 PM on November 06, 2025
Urban Dictionary

It's not every lefty journo who is so obnoxiously wrong so often that their last name is literally a verb, so you know when it comes to spreading BS to be hurtful and annoying, nobody does it better than Aaron Rupar.

Advertisement

Hey, at least he's the best at something, right?

Take for example this little nugget where Rupar claims RFK Jr. ran out of the room when a man fainted/collapsed during Trump's presser.

Watch:

So someone with a brain in their head realizes RFK Jr. ran out of the room to find help, but Rupar knows the mouth-breathers who follow him would rather think he was scared or cowardly. They follow Rupar, let's not pretend they're all that bright.

Luckily, there were plenty of people around to correct him.

Calling Rupar a ghoul is an insult to actual ghouls everywhere.

Recommended

Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

But Trump. 

Wait, sorry.

BUT RFK JR!

It's true, ya' know.

============================================================

Related:

Yeah... NO: MSNBC Contributor REKT for Blaming Violent Loon Jay Jones Being Elected on Republicans

HA! Democrat Rep ACCIDENTALLY Gives the Whole Game UP Ranting About Trump, SNAP, and Taxpayers (Watch)

LOL-WAT? Katie Couric Admits She's DONE Being 'Impartial' About Trump and HOOBOY, Was THAT Ever Stupid

CBS News Hates Trump More Than They Hate Drug Cartels

Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing J6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect BOMBSHELL

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS AARON RUPAR ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York
Grateful Calvin
Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing J6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
Karoline Leavitt Points Out What the WH Is Up Against When It Comes to the Propaganda Press
Doug P.
HA! Democrat Rep ACCIDENTALLY Gives the Whole Game UP Ranting About Trump, SNAP, and Taxpayers (Watch)
Sam J.
Yeah... NO: MSNBC Contributor REKT for Blaming Violent Loon Jay Jones Being Elected on Republicans
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren Says Dems Don't Need to Suck Up to Billionaires to Win, Heap Big BACKFIRE Ensues
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York Grateful Calvin
Advertisement