Yeah... NO: MSNBC Contributor REKT for Blaming Violent Loon Jay Jones Being Elected on Republicans

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on November 06, 2025
Guess who MSNBC is blaming for Virginia electing a dangerous, violent, unhinged lunatic for their Attorney General.

Just guess.

We asked him to send us texts from any Republican fantasizing about putting two bullets in someone's head and then wishing for their small children, aged 2 and 5, who they called 'little fascists' to suffer and die in their mother's arms but he didn't ... because he couldn't. 

This is so damn dumb.

But then again, so is anyone who'd vote for a monster like Jones.

Everything after the word but should be ignored.

He's got to be kidding us.

Did this guy really say our skirts were too short? Because dammit, that's what this sounds like.

He can't, because no Republican has said anything about wishing for small children to suffer and die in their mother's arms. Or fantasizing about putting bullets in someone's head, for that matter.

Let's be honest, the only reason Adeoye is trying to blame Republicans for Virginia electing Jones is he knows how bad this looks for Democrats - if they will vote for a man who texts openly about dead children, they really and truly have become the party of hate and violence.

And the truth hurts.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

