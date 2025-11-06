Yeah... NO: MSNBC Contributor REKT for Blaming Violent Loon Jay Jones Being Elected on Republicans

Guess who MSNBC is blaming for Virginia electing a dangerous, violent, unhinged lunatic for their Attorney General.

Just guess.

If you think Jay Jones wins in 2008, 2012, or 2014, you’re asleep. Voters have watched Republicans excuse their candidates again and again for saying bad things, so Democratic primary voters finally asked: why are we holding a standard no one else even believes in? https://t.co/B1LTHPKP2c — Rotimi Adeoye (@_rotimia) November 5, 2025

We asked him to send us texts from any Republican fantasizing about putting two bullets in someone's head and then wishing for their small children, aged 2 and 5, who they called 'little fascists' to suffer and die in their mother's arms but he didn't ... because he couldn't.

This is so damn dumb.

But then again, so is anyone who'd vote for a monster like Jones.

I personally think what Jay Jones said was really bad and gross, but to pretend this wasn’t a downstream effect of years of Republicans normalizing outrage politics and lowering the bar for public behavior is to ignore how our culture actually changed. — Rotimi Adeoye (@_rotimia) November 5, 2025

Everything after the word but should be ignored.

I do think it’s interesting watching the media response. When Republican voters backed candidates who said awful things, reporters rushed to ask if “cultural anxiety” explained it. The same empathy rarely extends to Democrats or young voters. — Rotimi Adeoye (@_rotimia) November 5, 2025

He's got to be kidding us.

I’m waiting for a real reporter to ask if economic anxiety tied to the DOGE firings shaped how some people voted for Jay Jones. The economy drives more behavior than pundits admit, especially when voters feel ignored or left out. And perhaps we should apply this logic both ways! — Rotimi Adeoye (@_rotimia) November 5, 2025

Did this guy really say our skirts were too short? Because dammit, that's what this sounds like.

Show me a republican who fantasizes about the death of his political opponent’s children and I’ll join you in condemnation. Jay Jones is a horrible person, but he’s on your team so you’ll make excuses for him. — Libertarian American (@lmabnranger) November 6, 2025

Name and quote of said ‘awful things’. — BCC ⚽️⚾️🏀🏈 (@billcampbell4th) November 6, 2025

He can't, because no Republican has said anything about wishing for small children to suffer and die in their mother's arms. Or fantasizing about putting bullets in someone's head, for that matter.

Let's be honest, the only reason Adeoye is trying to blame Republicans for Virginia electing Jones is he knows how bad this looks for Democrats - if they will vote for a man who texts openly about dead children, they really and truly have become the party of hate and violence.

And the truth hurts.

Advertisement

