LOL-WAT? Katie Couric Admits She's DONE Being 'Impartial' About Trump and HOOBOY, Was THAT Ever Stupid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:25 PM on November 06, 2025
National Geographic/Rebecca Hale

Call us crazy, but wouldn't someone have to actually be doing something to no longer be doing it? While we're certainly not experts, common sense tells us that if you want to stop doing A, you must be doing A in the first place.

And surely Katie Couric knows none of us believe that she's ever been impartial about Trump. Only an idiot would buy that.

Ahem.

Alrighty then.

From Mediaite:

Katie Couric admitted during an interview with NBC News’ Jonathan Karl that she’s no longer trying to be “impartial” when she talks about President Donald Trump.

The two journalists discussed Karl’s new book on Trump titled Retribution during a new episode of her podcast, Next Question With Katie Couric.

“You say that he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved, he wants to be admired, but, good lord. I mean, have you ever seen someone going about wanting to be liked by behaving the way he does? By insulting people, by diminishing people, by behaving the way he does? It’s just, the pathology is so bizarro to me,” Couric said.

If you're anything like us, all you heard when reading this from Couric was, 'Blah blah blah.' Guess it's only ok for a president to call names when he's a Democrat ... surely, she took issue with Biden calling Americans threats to democracy? Obama calling us bitter clingers?

Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing J6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
Kidding, we know she didn't.

But hey, she's tough now guys, and she's done being impartial about Trump even though we all know she's never been impartial about Trump.

