AOC Bragging About Breaking Bread With Mayor-Elect Socialist Zohran Mamdani on X Was HILARIOUSLY Stupid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on November 06, 2025

And we thought New Yorkers were stupid for electing Bill de Blasio.

Woof.

Hey, this editor is in Virginia and likely has very little room to talk, considering her neighbors just voted for a sociopath who wants dead Republican kids, but we suppose since he's not openly a Marxist (yet), he's not quite as bad as Zohran Mamdani.

It's close—like tenths of a one-hundredth of a percent.

At least Jones isn't bragging about having lunch with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Of course, he made time for lunch with his fellow socialist.

Sandy was big excited to have lunch with him, so excited that she bragged about it on X.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don't laugh, we'll never stop crying. If any of you believe these dolts will actually make New York City affordable, we have a bridge for sale ... in New York City.

Hey, anything is possible.

Can you IMAGINE the fit the Left would throw?

Heh, we see what they did here.

OOF.

And painfully accurate.

The election. That's what.

Girl. Same.

Taxpayers. Duh.

============================================================

