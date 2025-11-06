AOC Bragging About Breaking Bread With Mayor-Elect Socialist Zohran Mamdani on X Was HILARIOUSLY Stupid

And we thought New Yorkers were stupid for electing Bill de Blasio.

Woof.

Hey, this editor is in Virginia and likely has very little room to talk, considering her neighbors just voted for a sociopath who wants dead Republican kids, but we suppose since he's not openly a Marxist (yet), he's not quite as bad as Zohran Mamdani.

It's close—like tenths of a one-hundredth of a percent.

At least Jones isn't bragging about having lunch with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

A busy first day as your Mayor-elect: early morning interviews, transition announcements and meetings. More to say on all of it tomorrow.



But a highlight was lunch with my Congresswoman @AOC at Laliguras Bistro in Jackson Heights. pic.twitter.com/vKWpNyrI09 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 6, 2025

Of course, he made time for lunch with his fellow socialist.

Sandy was big excited to have lunch with him, so excited that she bragged about it on X.

It was an honor to break bread with our Mayor-elect @ZohranKMamdani over some of the best momos Jackson Heights has to offer. 🥟



From childcare to rent, New York should be affordable and safe for working families. Let’s get to work! 💪🏽 https://t.co/dolHGFu1er — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don't laugh, we'll never stop crying. If any of you believe these dolts will actually make New York City affordable, we have a bridge for sale ... in New York City.

Hey, anything is possible.

Can you IMAGINE the fit the Left would throw?

Glad to see silverware on the table this time — Jayroo (@jayroo69) November 6, 2025

Heh, we see what they did here.

Look! 👀



What do you see about this picture that is unusual??



Hint: A socialist and a communist, with plenty of food to eat. — WickedSon (@SoggyBottom22) November 6, 2025

OOF.

And painfully accurate.

The election. That's what.

Girl. Same.

Who picked up the tab? https://t.co/PljYPGlfDg — Joe (@musketfarmer) November 6, 2025

Taxpayers. Duh.

