Anti-WOMAN: Riley Gaines Makes Brutally IRONIC Point About Both Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill

Considering Democrats love to call themselves the party of women, they sure have spent a lot of time disrespecting and taking them for granted over the past decade when they decided to acknowledge that mentally ill men who like to wear makeup and dresses are women. Oh, and then refusing to define what a woman is, that's a 'good' one as well.

Not to mention, both women who are running for governor in Virginia and New Jersey are Democrats and are both anti-woman, even though they have daughters.

It's sick.

It's sad.

And this shouldn't be a winning idea for any woman.

Riley Gaines said it best:

Both Democrat candidates for governor in New Jersey and Virginia:

– are women

– have served their country

– have daughters



Yet they consistently vote against measures that protect girl's & women’s opportunities, privacy, and safety. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/8twJOg6wQr — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 4, 2025

Winning the votes of pervs and the people who support pervs is more important to them than protecting girls and women.

It's not about doing the job; it's about winning the election and the power that goes along with it.

Theyre Democrats, what do you expect ?? — Bunter Hiden, Pardoned Crack Connoisseur (@bidin_hunter) November 4, 2025

Fair point.

And not much.

-Have roomed together on Capitol Hill

- Have accepted tens of thousands of dollars from the same CCP- linked “businessman “ — Michelle (@NICUnurse143) November 4, 2025

And both are wrong for the jobs they want.

