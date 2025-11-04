You'll NEVER Guess Who Zohran Mamdani Blamed for Bomb Threats Against NJ Polling Places (Ok, You MIGHT)

Sounds like a few polling places in New Jersey have received bomb threats via email.

Via email.

Weird.

From ABC7:

Multiple polling places temporarily closed Tuesday morning in northern New Jersey after precincts fielded emailed bomb threats later deemed to be not credible, prompting election officials to direct some voters to other polling places. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in part, "law enforcement responded to threats that were received by email" in multiple counties, and that while "polling locations have already reopened" at some, "at others, voters will be directed to a nearby polling location to cast their ballot.

Advertisement

Now, a thinking person would consider the premise that, since Republicans typically wait until Election Day to vote, this may have been someone on the Left trying to hinder their ability to vote for Jack Ciattarelli.

Insane socialists, on the other hand ...

🤯 Zohran Mamdani is now blaming President Trump for the bomb threats at polling places in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/l3ec7byYHO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 4, 2025

Aww, there it is. That totally reads.

*eye roll*

Oh, we get what he's trying to pull here, that somehow he's inspired wack-jobs on his own side to make bomb threats or something. Hey, we didn't say it was smart or made sense; we're just assuming this is his end goal here. To deflect from the reality that nut-ball Lefties are trying to interfere with the New Jersey election.

That, and like other Democrats, Progressives, Lefties, and Socialists, the only position they have or know is TRUMP BAD.

He’s a mayoral candidate. Why’s he even talking about another state’s election and the president? — Ronald Dregan (@_Ronald_Dregan) November 4, 2025

Because none of them is running for their actual position, city, or state.

No, no, this is about proving that Trump is unpopular. That's it. After losing so spectacularly in November of last year, they are trying desperately to save face THIS year.

The actual positions they're running for are irrelevant.

Heck, all you have to do is listen to Jay Jones babble about abortion to realize he has no clue what an Attorney General actually does.

Hey, we made the same face.

============================================================

Related:

Even More DAMNING Than We Thought: Julie Kelly Shares Clips From Book on Biden's DOJ Investigating Trump

Former Vice President Dick Cheney Dies at 84

So Much THIS --> Ben Shapiro Throws Down the Gauntlet Calling Out the Crazy and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Lavern Spicer Goes NUCLEAR in Dear Obama Letter After He Made UGLY Digs Campaigning Against Winsome Sears

Media Sharing Sob Story About Woman on Food Stamps for 30 YEARS to Make Trump Look Bad BACKFIRES (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.