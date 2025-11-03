Lavern Spicer Goes NUCLEAR in Dear Obama Letter After He Made UGLY Digs Campaigning Against Winsome Sears

While Barack Obama was campaigning against the first possible black female governor in the country, he not only dissed Winsome Earle-Sears, but claimed that Republicans haven't done anything to help minorities.

As he stood up there campaigning against the only minority in the Virginia race.

Lavern Spicer went OFF:

Dear Obama.



You need to shut right the f**k about some damn “Republicans ain’t done nothing to help your voters.”



Your muthaf**kin ppl are voting to stop Virginia from having the first black female governor in American history.



How that s**t make any sense?



Oh right.



Winsome… — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) November 3, 2025

Post continues:

Winsome Sears is a leader and a winner. She too uppity for Democrats. She made something of herself instead of sitting home collecting a check and crying about how hard shit is for Black folks. She went out and DID SOMETHING to BETTER HERSELF. And yall Democrats can’t stand that s**t. Yall need to hold Black folks down so they keep voting for yall fascist asses. Well THIS BLACK WOMAN'S EYES ARE WIDE OPEN. If yall was really the party of Black woman, aint no woman running Blacker than Winsome Sears. In fact, Abigail Spamburger who yall corrupt asses are running is literally the whitest woman on earth. If y'all backing her and not Sears, kindly go f**k yourselves out in the field of that plantation y'all still keeping the Black race slaving on.

What she said.

