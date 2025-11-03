And Here We GO! Scott Bessent Makes It Personal and Straight-Up WRECKS Hakeem Jeffries (Watch)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on November 03, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

It's so refreshing to see members of the Trump administration letting our pals on the Left and in the Democratic Party HAVE IT, especially after spending four years watching the Biden Administration lie to Americans and make passive-aggressive digs at all of us.

Who could forget the loving nicknames of 'extremists' and 'dangers to our democracy'? Oh, and don't forget when Joe told half the county we were in for a winter of illness and DEATH. 

Good times.

Watching Scott Bessent call Hakeem Jeffries out this way ... there is nothing passive-aggressive about him or Trump's administration. Dude DEFINITELY said what he said.

OOF, EL OH EL.

Watch this:

Love that. It's not just that Jeffries being ignorant is sad ... no, no. It's that he doesn't know how ignorant he really IS.

That could be said for the majority of modern-day Democrats. See Eric Swalwell.

They never know what to do when Republicans don't just lie down and allow Democrats or the press (same difference) to push them around.

Hey, that's what we said. But then again, when something is true, many of us will say it.

Fair point.

Bessent's honesty about Jeffries though? Still a total *CHEF'S KISS*.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM HAKEEM JEFFRIES SCOTT BESSENT

