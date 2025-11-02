Arrest Boasberg NOW: You Won't Believe This List of Charges Brought Under Biden's DOJ Is Real But It IS

We know, as Twitchy readers, you all knew the very people who spent years telling us nobody is above the law thought they themselves were. So, honestly, we shouldn't be at all surprised to see this list of charges brought against Trumpworld figures under the Biden DOJ ... but we are, a little.

Call us naive.

Perhaps deep down, we don't want to admit that our justice system was being used as a weapon against people based on their political ideals.

But hooboy, was it ever.

Check this out:

On Monday morning, arrest Judge Boasberg for spying on Congress and hiding the spying from Congress, and arrest Jack Smith as his co-conspirator. All these charges were brought against Trumpworld figures under the Biden DOJ. Theirs were bullshit. This is actually real. pic.twitter.com/rkbKYcR7Dw — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) November 1, 2025

But you know, Trump is the problem, and his administration is authoritarian. RIIIIIGHT.

This is insane.

Unfortunately, we hardly believe anything will be done about this. We're still waiting to see some arrests ...

And then, Julie Kelly jumped in:

Might I add making false statements?



In both the AT&T NDO (moot) and Verizon NDO (enforced), Boasberg claimed sitting members of the Senate and House would destroy/ tamper with evidence and/or intimidate witnesses if notice of subpoenas was given.



Absolutely no basis to those… pic.twitter.com/Z5j7iuOi9a — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 1, 2025

Post continues:

... allegations , just egregious lies by the chief judge of DC district court.

Wow.

This looks like a shadow government, at least in regards to the powers that should have been wielded by DOJ and the Judicial Branch, outside all norms. Given Jack Smith's appointment has already been ruled illegal, what possible immunity does he have for these alleged criminal… — Steve Barnes (@realstevebarnes) November 1, 2025

Democrats all but admitted a shadow government had been running things when Biden self-destructed during his debate against Trump and the 'powers that be' replaced him with Kamala Harris.

When the judiciary conspires with the executive to silence the legislature, we’ve crossed from oversight into autocracy. These aren’t technicalities — they’re structural violations of the Constitution itself. — Mo (@mo_free_nig) November 1, 2025

Bingo.

