Arrest Boasberg NOW: You Won't Believe This List of Charges Brought Under Biden's DOJ Is Real But It IS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:41 AM on November 02, 2025
Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM via AP

We know, as Twitchy readers, you all knew the very people who spent years telling us nobody is above the law thought they themselves were. So, honestly, we shouldn't be at all surprised to see this list of charges brought against Trumpworld figures under the Biden DOJ ... but we are, a little.

Call us naive.

Perhaps deep down, we don't want to admit that our justice system was being used as a weapon against people based on their political ideals.

But hooboy, was it ever.

Check this out:

But you know, Trump is the problem, and his administration is authoritarian. RIIIIIGHT.

This is insane.

Unfortunately, we hardly believe anything will be done about this. We're still waiting to see some arrests ... 

And then, Julie Kelly jumped in:

Post continues:

...  allegations , just egregious lies by the chief judge of DC district court.

Wow.

Democrats all but admitted a shadow government had been running things when Biden self-destructed during his debate against Trump and the 'powers that be' replaced him with Kamala Harris.

Bingo.

