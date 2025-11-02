Biden Simp Chris Jackson Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Call Trump and His Supporters 'White Trash'

Wanna see something REALLY stupid? Like so ridiculously WRONG that it's actually funny and not just annoying?

Check this out:

An entertainer at Trump’s Halloween party pic.twitter.com/RGCJQiuiGT — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 1, 2025

Advertisement

Except ... that's not true. That's not a photo from Trump's Halloween party. Gosh, we're shocked that this loser propaganda account would deliberately spread an untruth, almost as if they have an agenda.

It's actually from the 2023 Met Gala, and just GUESS who was president then. Not that Biden had anything to do with this picture either, but the magnitude of how wrong the original post was —and then this from Biden fanboy Chris Jackson — makes the whole thing so massively EMBARRASSING.

As I said yesterday, these people may have more money than us, but they are just white trash. https://t.co/cxBUTTtWVq — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 1, 2025

WOOF. Right?

Then again, if anyone knows about white trash, it's Biden fans.

You’re so blinded by hate that you fell for an image unrelated to Trump. However, YOU are intimately familiar with white trash, because you’ve spent most of your life lying for them and covering up their trashy behavior. 🤡💩 pic.twitter.com/IqpDDAr8JC — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) November 2, 2025

Aww, yes, the man Joe Biden was 'the smartest man' he knew.

Wrong administration bud — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 2, 2025

And the wrong event.

Bud.

so this was actually at the met gala, or did you actually think they planted a bunch of tropical banana trees at the White House? — Andrew 🟦🟩 (@aknox92) November 2, 2025

It's all a PLOT!

You're class elitism is duly noted and why you and your ilk are loathed by the vast majority of America.



Does "Let them eat cake" ring a bell? You're pathetic. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) November 2, 2025

That's not white trash dude.



That's actually a more liberal, burlesque culture.



I'd like to see the reaction to calling, say, Dita Vin Teese "white trash". — PlanetCJK (@Planet13691) November 2, 2025

This picture is from a completely unrelated event, but thank you for letting us know you think aerial artists/performers are “trashy” ! ♥️ — ⩘⩗ Smashley Simpson ⩘⩗ (@BasicAshHoe) November 2, 2025

We suppose snobs are gonna snob.

============================================================

Related:

We Got Nothin': WACKO Resister Claims White People Created White Racism to Benefit THEMSELVES and HOOBOY

Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare for the 13th Time

Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL

Joey Jones Uses His Own 'Friendly Reminder' to DROP Mazie Hirono for Blaming Shutdown ENTIRELY on Repubs

'Funny How That S**t Works': Black Man DROPS NAACP for Endorsing a White Woman Over Winsome Sears (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.