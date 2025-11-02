Biden Simp Chris Jackson Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Call Trump and His Supporters 'White Trash'

'Make It MAKE SENSE': Black Pastor Calls Obama OUT for Being the Racist...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on November 02, 2025
Meme

Wanna see something REALLY stupid? Like so ridiculously WRONG that it's actually funny and not just annoying?

Check this out:

Except ... that's not true. That's not a photo from Trump's Halloween party. Gosh, we're shocked that this loser propaganda account would deliberately spread an untruth, almost as if they have an agenda.

It's actually from the 2023 Met Gala, and just GUESS who was president then. Not that Biden had anything to do with this picture either, but the magnitude of how wrong the original post was —and then this from Biden fanboy Chris Jackson — makes the whole thing so massively EMBARRASSING.

WOOF. Right?

Then again, if anyone knows about white trash, it's Biden fans.

Aww, yes, the man Joe Biden was 'the smartest man' he knew.

And the wrong event.

Bud.

It's all a PLOT!

We suppose snobs are gonna snob.

============================================================

