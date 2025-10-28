Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare for the 13th Time

Republicans have now voted to fund the government and reopen it for the 13th time.

Democrats have now voted against funding the government and reopening it for the 13th time.

We can't even make this up. Hey, we get it, Democrats aren't done making Americans struggle and suffer so they have political leverage. Still, you'd think eventually they'd see the light when their usually Democrat-friendly unions are telling them to knock it off. But ... nope.

Greg Price really said it well:

Senate Democrats just voted for the 13th time to take food out of the mouths of hungry children so they can give free healthcare to their illegal alien friends. pic.twitter.com/XMfNU4RROA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 28, 2025

It's wild because Democrats have been crying about SNAP programs running out of money and how children will go hungry, and yet they keep voting against the same clean Continuing Resolution they've been voting for for YEARS.

And they wonder why their approval rating is in the crapper.

Democrats have now voted to keep the government shut down 13 times.



They're refusing to open government, pay workers, pay our soldiers, pay air traffic controllers, and fund SNAP. pic.twitter.com/XJEx3lmCeJ — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 28, 2025

It's certainly starting to look that way.

For some odd reason they believe giving free healthcare to illegal aliens is a winning issue. — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) October 28, 2025

They know who their voters really are.

C’mon. Everyone knows that hating Trump is more important than all of that. — Teddy Peppercorn 🍊🇺🇸🇸🇯 (@thewrongbull) October 28, 2025

It's sadly true. Just ask any moronic Virginian why they'd vote for someone like Abigail Spanberger and they melt down into anti-Trump hysterics. They are clueless about policy; all they care about is hating one man.

And we're seeing the result of that mindset in the Schumer Shutdown.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

