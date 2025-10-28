Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL,...
Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare for the 13th Time

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on October 28, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republicans have now voted to fund the government and reopen it for the 13th time.

Democrats have now voted against funding the government and reopening it for the 13th time.

We can't even make this up. Hey, we get it, Democrats aren't done making Americans struggle and suffer so they have political leverage. Still, you'd think eventually they'd see the light when their usually Democrat-friendly unions are telling them to knock it off. But ... nope.

Greg Price really said it well:

It's wild because Democrats have been crying about SNAP programs running out of money and how children will go hungry, and yet they keep voting against the same clean Continuing Resolution they've been voting for for YEARS.

And they wonder why their approval rating is in the crapper.

It's certainly starting to look that way.

They know who their voters really are.

It's sadly true. Just ask any moronic Virginian why they'd vote for someone like Abigail Spanberger and they melt down into anti-Trump hysterics. They are clueless about policy; all they care about is hating one man.

And we're seeing the result of that mindset in the Schumer Shutdown.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

