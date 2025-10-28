Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare...
Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on October 28, 2025
The Simpsons

Now, you'd think a party that is struggling with approval ratings in the 19% or lower range would not only accept but appreciate someone putting together a thread telling them what it is their base actually wants from them ...

But no.

They don't want to hear the truth, which is simple: IT'S THE ECONOMY, STUPID.

And it has been for years. 

Take a gander:

DECIDING TO WIN sort of implies they've been DECIDING TO LOSE, but eh.

Check this out:

NO KIDDING.

So people aren't worried about defending perverted men in little girls' bathrooms? We're shocked.

In other words, they care too much about identity politics.

And DUH.

Because Democrats ARE out of touch.

Americans don't dig on extremists.

Shocker.

Wow.

She lost because she was too damn crazy and unlikable for even some Democrats, but we digress.

Honestly, we feel a little bit sorry for this guy because it's clear he worked hard on this, but ... 

Something like that. 

Democrats are taking this thread well ... JUST KIDDING. 

They are flipping out because HOW DARE HE try to make their party saner or more successful. Heh. 

Very popular, they say. Right.

The trans elder is big mad.

Centrists?! NO!

Hrm.

Yes, it's all a plot.

Be more Republican. HA HA HA 

Seems a lot of the more progressive (lunatic, whack-job) members of the party aren't thrilled with the thread. Gosh, what a shame.

