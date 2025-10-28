Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL

Now, you'd think a party that is struggling with approval ratings in the 19% or lower range would not only accept but appreciate someone putting together a thread telling them what it is their base actually wants from them ...

Advertisement

But no.

They don't want to hear the truth, which is simple: IT'S THE ECONOMY, STUPID.

And it has been for years.

Take a gander:

It's time to renew the Democratic Party.



Introducing DECIDING TO WIN: the most comprehensive account yet of where Democrats went wrong, and what we need to do to win again.



With a year of research and tons of new data, by @laurenhpope, @liamkerr, and me.



Link and 🧵 below. pic.twitter.com/GJ16Kr3TWG — Simon Bazelon (@simon_bazelon) October 27, 2025

DECIDING TO WIN sort of implies they've been DECIDING TO LOSE, but eh.

Check this out:

Prioritization: To win again, our party needs to relentlessly focus on economic issues.



The problem: Since 2012, we've become dramatically more focused on issues like climate, democracy, abortion, and identity – and less focused on the economy/middle class.



Data below. (3/14) pic.twitter.com/ZAWmRHs2bW — Simon Bazelon (@simon_bazelon) October 27, 2025

NO KIDDING.

This shift is a huge mistake for our party. Per our polling, voters *overwhelmingly* want Democrats to focus on concrete economic issues, like:

- Lowering everyday costs

- Protecting Social Security/Medicare

- Making health care more affordable

- Creating jobs



(4/14) pic.twitter.com/OmfgnthVo1 — Simon Bazelon (@simon_bazelon) October 27, 2025

So people aren't worried about defending perverted men in little girls' bathrooms? We're shocked.

But voters don’t think Democrats care *nearly* enough about these economic issues – or about securing the border/reducing crime.



Instead, our polling shows that voters think we care too much about cultural concerns that they don’t see as priorities. (5/14) pic.twitter.com/yESkqv3uwN — Simon Bazelon (@simon_bazelon) October 27, 2025

In other words, they care too much about identity politics.

And DUH.

Our party’s shift in priorities has had huge consequences for how voters perceive us.



As we have stopped focusing on voters' top concerns, the share of voters who think the Democratic Party is “out of touch” has skyrocketed. (6/14) pic.twitter.com/uTIcwcBIHB — Simon Bazelon (@simon_bazelon) October 27, 2025

Because Democrats ARE out of touch.

But we haven't just shifted priorities. We’ve also shifted our positions—to the left.



In 2024, half of congressional Dems sponsored M4A (up from 24% in 2014).



88% sponsored an assault weapons ban (up from 41% in 2014).



57% sponsored a reparations study bill (up from 1%).… pic.twitter.com/2G2BoZhXx8 — Simon Bazelon (@simon_bazelon) October 27, 2025

Americans don't dig on extremists.

Shocker.

Just as voters have noticed our party's shift away from prioritizing economic issues, they’ve noticed our shift left – and they don't like it.



Since 2012, the share of voters who think the Democratic Party is "too liberal" has gone up by ~10%, and is now at 55% (!). (8/14) pic.twitter.com/3w1fsY7VE3 — Simon Bazelon (@simon_bazelon) October 27, 2025

Advertisement

Wow.

Democrats’ shift left has had major electoral costs for our party. In 2024, Kamala Harris actually did slightly *better* among self-identified liberal voters than Obama did in 2012.



She lost because of cratering support for Democrats among moderates/conservatives. (9/14) pic.twitter.com/wYf7aq2vOV — Simon Bazelon (@simon_bazelon) October 27, 2025

She lost because she was too damn crazy and unlikable for even some Democrats, but we digress.

Honestly, we feel a little bit sorry for this guy because it's clear he worked hard on this, but ...

so it took you guys 10 years, millions of dollars and dozens of microsoft teams meetings to come to the conclusion everyone has been saying forever pic.twitter.com/DofXornSOl — shoe (@shoe0nhead) October 27, 2025

Something like that.

Democrats are taking this thread well ... JUST KIDDING.

They are flipping out because HOW DARE HE try to make their party saner or more successful. Heh.

How the hell do you have Medicare For All, a commonly very popular policy, at -11% support?



The Economist had it at +32% support earlier this year, which means you under-estimated the support by 40%+.https://t.co/4dK5tfuBFm — JulesNader386 (@Julesnader386) October 27, 2025

Very popular, they say. Right.

This is the only graphic from this entire 'study' that you need to see to understand the 'quality' of the work being done. https://t.co/FCZEmeGBbW pic.twitter.com/QP2aFTck5R — Crow T. Potkin (@CrowTPotkin) October 27, 2025

Advertisement

The trans elder is big mad.

I wanna go ahead and point something out about this paper, as so far I haven't seen this mentioned.



The people behind this paper are WelcomePAC, a centrist group with some very, curious and interesting leaders.



They want us to take their advice as credible, but is it? 1/🧵 https://t.co/FCZEmeGBbW pic.twitter.com/YK0M4ezNvU — Crow T. Potkin (@CrowTPotkin) October 28, 2025

Centrists?! NO!

“Where we went wrong” praised by chair of DCCC who instituted the infamous “blacklist” of vendors who could no longer work for democrats if they did any services to progressive challengers.



Yeah I’m sure this is a great accounting. https://t.co/G0Qr7zEkWR — Rookie (@Rookie_five_) October 27, 2025

Hrm.

oh James Carville and a Republican pollster endorse your project to "renew the Democratic Party"? ooo goody. where do I sign. https://t.co/nxBllL3sHX — Rowan Fornow 🚵🚉🏙🦣🇵🇸 (@rowanfornow) October 27, 2025

So you've got the DCCC chair and a Republican pollster. https://t.co/nnriN0tRjy — Mild Billy Donovan (@MildBillDonovan) October 28, 2025

Yes, it's all a plot.

TL:DR is "be more republican." None of these hollow consultants are serious people. https://t.co/366AaaCCE3 — My Frasier Crane Wife (@makreish) October 27, 2025

Be more Republican. HA HA HA

Seems a lot of the more progressive (lunatic, whack-job) members of the party aren't thrilled with the thread. Gosh, what a shame.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Joey Jones Uses His Own 'Friendly Reminder' to DROP Mazie Hirono for Blaming Shutdown ENTIRELY on Repubs

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Shaming Repubs for Not Showing Up to Work FROM HER COUCH Goes Hilariously WRONG

WOOF! You Know Dems Are Losing the White House Ballroom Fight When They Drag Out THIS Old Crazy (Watch)

'Funny How That S**t Works': Black Man DROPS NAACP for Endorsing a White Woman Over Winsome Sears (Watch)

Misogynistic DUNCE --> Jealous AOC Picks Fight with Riley Gaines and Gets WORKED in Heated Back and Forth

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!