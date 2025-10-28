Debbie Wasserman Schultz Shaming Repubs for Not Showing Up to Work FROM HER COUCH Goes Hilariously WRONG

It's easy to forget that Debbie Wasserman Schultz is in office since she hasn't exactly done much of any consequence for a good many years. But yup, the woman we fondly refer to as an old poodle is still in her seat.

And still pretty darn ridiculous.

Someone close to her should probably reminded her it was a bad idea to whine about Republicans not being at work ... from her couch.

Watch:

How can we re-open government and fix healthcare if House Republicans don’t show up to work?



Millions of Americans face soaring insurance costs. We need to act now. pic.twitter.com/XXzY8IW8mH — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) October 23, 2025

Debbie. Republicans already passed a clean CR to open the government. The House passed it, she should know that.

In fact, Republicans have voted a dozen times now to open the government and yet, Senate Democrats keep voting against it.

Likely because they know it hurts Republicans in Virginia but we digress.

Just guess how this went over:

Tell your Democrat friends in the Senate to vote for the CR.



We’ve been over this a million times. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 24, 2025

Over and over and over again.

You should know since you killed healthcare subsidies. pic.twitter.com/wNU80PzDSq — James K BOOshop 🎃👻 (@James_K_Bishop) October 24, 2025

Oopsies.

Hey Deb. I know government is confusing, let me help. The Republicans already did pass the clean CR at the level most DEMS already voted for. Now the senate (the house youll never work in) has too. Hope that helps! — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) October 25, 2025

The fact Democrats keep ignoring the reality of the situation and complicating it so their voters are too dumb to know better should be disqualifying for all of them.

