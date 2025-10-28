VIP
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Shaming Repubs for Not Showing Up to Work FROM HER COUCH Goes Hilariously WRONG

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on October 28, 2025

It's easy to forget that Debbie Wasserman Schultz is in office since she hasn't exactly done much of any consequence for a good many years. But yup, the woman we fondly refer to as an old poodle is still in her seat.

And still pretty darn ridiculous.

Someone close to her should probably reminded her it was a bad idea to whine about Republicans not being at work ... from her couch.

Watch:

Debbie. Republicans already passed a clean CR to open the government. The House passed it, she should know that.

In fact, Republicans have voted a dozen times now to open the government and yet, Senate Democrats keep voting against it.

Likely because they know it hurts Republicans in Virginia but we digress.

Just guess how this went over:

Over and over and over again.

Oopsies.

The fact Democrats keep ignoring the reality of the situation and complicating it so their voters are too dumb to know better should be disqualifying for all of them.

