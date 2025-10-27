Journo Learns the HARD WAY There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question Asking About Trump's 3rd Term

You'd think by now our pals in the leftist media would have figured out that the more they whine and complain about Trump saying or doing certain things, the more he'll say and do them, but OH NO. For example, they seem REALLY worried that Trump will try and run for a third term, so of course, he keeps messing with all them implying that he might.

He really is like a little laser pointer while the media types are little cats jumping and running around wherever he wants them to go.

Case in point:

Perhaps question is better rephrased — Why do you keep suggesting that you would seek to remain in office for a third term despite the Constitution’s clear ban? Why are you misleading your supporters and the American public that this is a possibility? https://t.co/1LOr4pfUkz — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) October 27, 2025

Good of Susan to prove there is such a thing as a stupid question. She's a real giver that way.

Because it makes people like you pull your hair out — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 27, 2025

It really is that simple.

Gosh, the way you guys fall for his trolling makes it even funnier. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) October 27, 2025

Their issue is they are determined to believe the worst of Trump, so they tend to jump on posts like this. Rupar loves to clutch his pearls over the president.

Because the deranged TDSers can't help but out themselves over it — I.B. Fine very fine (@IBFine1) October 27, 2025

Because you lefties are so brain dead you believe it! 😝 — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) October 27, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

