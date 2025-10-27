The New York Times' Hysterical Hand-Wringing Over Nigel Farage's Insufferably Joyful Rebel...
Journo Learns the HARD WAY There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question Asking About Trump's 3rd Term

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on October 27, 2025
Twitchy

You'd think by now our pals in the leftist media would have figured out that the more they whine and complain about Trump saying or doing certain things, the more he'll say and do them, but OH NO. For example, they seem REALLY worried that Trump will try and run for a third term, so of course, he keeps messing with all them implying that he might.

He really is like a little laser pointer while the media types are little cats jumping and running around wherever he wants them to go.

Case in point:

Good of Susan to prove there is such a thing as a stupid question. She's a real giver that way.

It really is that simple.

Their issue is they are determined to believe the worst of Trump, so they tend to jump on posts like this. Rupar loves to clutch his pearls over the president.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

