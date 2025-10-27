NYT 'Journo' SHREDDED for Attempting to Smear Man Who Made Sure Our Troops Were Paid WITH HIS OWN MONEY

Tim Mellon is the man who personally made sure our troops were paid while Democrats keep the government shut down. So, of course, The New York Times is set on destroying him because Democrats need suffering Americans for their leverage.

We're not even making that up.

You'd think even this lowly, ridiculous, self-important, lefty rag would be grateful that those who serve our country are getting paid, but no.

They're far more concerned about going after the Wyoming man who did what Democrats refuse to do.

Tim Mellon, the GOP donor who gave Trump $130 million to pay troops, has a history of negative comments about Black people.



When a @nytines reporter w/ a Hispanic surname contacted him in 2020 in English, he replied with the Goya slogan -- in Spanish.https://t.co/HYz7jwdubg — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) October 25, 2025

Now, usually we share a paragraph or so from the story, but we're so irritated with this garbage that we're not going to put you through that.

Side note, Thrush was in such a hurry to share the post, he accidentally tagged the wrong account ... heh.

When you're so busy manufacturing racism out of thin air that you accidentally tag The New York TINES....🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) October 27, 2025

Seriously.

Instead, we'll share how X responded:

My God. How disgusting are you motherf-ers? He personally wrote a check to pay the troops the f-ing Democrats are using as hostages and you dirty bastards are smearing the man? — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) October 26, 2025

Yup, this just about sums it up.

Are you really bashing someone who volunteered to pay the troops during the Shumer Shutdown? pic.twitter.com/AAB5BmvFM7 — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 26, 2025

Yes, yes, they are.

Look in the mirror, @GlennThrush. The only filthy racist here is you, making up a bunch of racist BS to try & smear someone who did right by the troops, who you clearly despise. No one believes you or your fascist, leftist propagandist paymasters anymore. Please kindly f**k off. pic.twitter.com/IA0R6xz9zV — Hippy 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@TheHippyOfDeath) October 27, 2025

Hey, they said please.

What did you do for out troops? — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) October 27, 2025

We're willing to bet he didn't do a damn thing for our troops.

Dude just paid the military with his own 130 million dollar and these lowlife scumbags immediately wrote a hit piece on him - trash people. https://t.co/7kgu2w0D9V — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 26, 2025

A trash publication for trash people.

That reads.

