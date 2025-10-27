WaPo's East Wing Spin Makes It Sound Like Trump Tore Down Mt. Rushmore...
NYT 'Journo' SHREDDED for Attempting to Smear Man Who Made Sure Our Troops Were Paid WITH HIS OWN MONEY

Sam J. | 11:05 AM on October 27, 2025
Tim Mellon is the man who personally made sure our troops were paid while Democrats keep the government shut down. So, of course, The New York Times is set on destroying him because Democrats need suffering Americans for their leverage.

We're not even making that up.

You'd think even this lowly, ridiculous, self-important, lefty rag would be grateful that those who serve our country are getting paid, but no.

They're far more concerned about going after the Wyoming man who did what Democrats refuse to do.

Now, usually we share a paragraph or so from the story, but we're so irritated with this garbage that we're not going to put you through that.

Side note, Thrush was in such a hurry to share the post, he accidentally tagged the wrong account ... heh.

Seriously.

Instead, we'll share how X responded:

Yup, this just about sums it up.

Yes, yes, they are.

Hey, they said please.

We're willing to bet he didn't do a damn thing for our troops.

A trash publication for trash people.

That reads.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
