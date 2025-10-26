She Did the MEME! Tara Setmayer's Attempt to Blame MAGA for Her Hateful, Embarrassing 9/11 Post BACKFIRES

Man oh man, the Left has lost their ever-loving minds (more so than usual) over construction being done on the White House. Forget that construction should have happened decades ago because we need a ballroom for events (they've been using tents!). But since it's Trump doing it (and not charging taxpayers), they can't deal with it.

Then again, there's a lot they can't deal with, so there's that.

Wow. MAGA is REALLY REALLY triggered by my feelings about the unnecessary & jarring White House desecration for Trump’s gilded vanity project. I wonder why? 🧐



Excuse me if I don’t give a damn what the people who think Jan 6th was a day of love, support a felon & are ok with… pic.twitter.com/jfF16XxeGI — Tara Setmayer (🦋🦋 meet me there!) (@TaraSetmayer) October 26, 2025

Post continues:

... pardoning people who defecated in the Capitol & beat police to overturn an election, have to say.

The irony of people who claimed Trump was too uncouth and mean to be a Republican is likely lost on harpies like Setmayer.

And PLEASE, won't someone close to these people, whom they trust, tell them to change the record? This doesn't really do anything other than annoy people and remind us that Never Trump really has nothing left. At all.

We have seen the Left go nuts over dumb things before, but this is impressively dumb. OH NO, TRUMP IS IMPROVING THE WHITE HOUSE. IT'S AS BAD AS 9/11! REEEEEEE!

C'mon.

You’ll never get a man acting like this. — Bill Turner (@BTTreut) October 26, 2025

You can’t handle the truth pic.twitter.com/2Bmeqsv1nU — Joe Testa (@BryptoJoe) October 26, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yup. Not only did Tara do the meme, but she IS the meme.

This was just pathetic.

