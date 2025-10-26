She Did the MEME! Tara Setmayer's Attempt to Blame MAGA for Her Hateful, Embarrassing 9/11 Post BACKFIRES

Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on October 26, 2025
Twitter

Man oh man, the Left has lost their ever-loving minds (more so than usual) over construction being done on the White House. Forget that construction should have happened decades ago because we need a ballroom for events (they've been using tents!). But since it's Trump doing it (and not charging taxpayers), they can't deal with it.

Then again, there's a lot they can't deal with, so there's that.

Post continues:

... pardoning people who defecated in the Capitol & beat police to overturn an election, have to say.

The irony of people who claimed Trump was too uncouth and mean to be a Republican is likely lost on harpies like Setmayer.

And PLEASE, won't someone close to these people, whom they trust, tell them to change the record? This doesn't really do anything other than annoy people and remind us that Never Trump really has nothing left. At all.

We have seen the Left go nuts over dumb things before, but this is impressively dumb. OH NO, TRUMP IS IMPROVING THE WHITE HOUSE. IT'S AS BAD AS 9/11! REEEEEEE!

C'mon.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yup. Not only did Tara do the meme, but she IS the meme.

This was just pathetic.

