OOF! Abigail Spanberger Takes Jay Jones and Ghazala Hashmi OFF Her Bus, Is She Throwing Them UNDER It?

Abigail Spanberger is doing a multi-day trip in her pretty, newly-wrapped bus around Virginia right before Election Day. Nothing says confident like touring the Commonwealth while your party calls a special session, dragging your opponent off the campaign trail.

Yeah, Virginia Democrats are super classy and always put their constituents' needs above their own power.

Totally.

What we also can't help but notice is that she has a fancy, new wrap is missing two significant names to Democrats:

Did Abigail Spanberger re-wrap her campaign bus to remove Jay Jones' name? pic.twitter.com/0VOtmtbR6y — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) October 25, 2025

It's not just Jones' name that's missing; Hashmi's is as well.

Hrm.

HA HA HA HA HA

Great catch. Zoom in. It's the same one. Spanberger threw both Hashmi & Jones under her bus. 😭 — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) October 26, 2025

They've gone from the side of the bus to under the bus.

Beware the inmates have left the asylum. This looks like a virginia DOC van. — Wendi (@WendiBertieBee) October 26, 2025

She's right. It does look like Abigail is driving a bunch of criminals around.

Ain't that ironic?

Abby is all about Abby — Fuzzee Pundit (@FuzzeePundit) October 26, 2025

A new location for JJ..under the bus. — rbee (@rbeestweets) October 26, 2025

The Prison Bus Tour rolls on. pic.twitter.com/AHyb58TvG0 — Dave O (@DavidO2023) October 26, 2025

It looks like a bus you'd see criminals riding around in.

That reads.

