OOF! Abigail Spanberger Takes Jay Jones and Ghazala Hashmi OFF Her Bus, Is She Throwing Them UNDER It?

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on October 26, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

Abigail Spanberger is doing a multi-day trip in her pretty, newly-wrapped bus around Virginia right before Election Day. Nothing says confident like touring the Commonwealth while your party calls a special session, dragging your opponent off the campaign trail.

Yeah, Virginia Democrats are super classy and always put their constituents' needs above their own power.

Totally.

What we also can't help but notice is that she has a fancy, new wrap is missing two significant names to Democrats:

It's not just Jones' name that's missing; Hashmi's is as well.

Hrm.

HA HA HA HA HA

They've gone from the side of the bus to under the bus.

She's right. It does look like Abigail is driving a bunch of criminals around.

Ain't that ironic?

Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who Voted for It ARE
Sam J.
It looks like a bus you'd see criminals riding around in.

That reads.

