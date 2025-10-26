OWN IT: Scott Jennings Going SCORCHED-EARTH on Dems for Supporting Man With LITERAL Nazi Tat Is GLORIOUS

Remember when Barack Obama was still president and the Left spent eight years telling the Right that we're racists for not supporting him? For disagreeing with him? For calling him out on his BS? And how they absolutely destroyed the meaning of the word racism?

We do.

Welp, they're now doing the same stupid thing with words like fascism and Nazi. Guess ruining the word 'racism' meant they had to take things up a notch, eh?

Too bad that just like their party and racism (c'mon, they are the party of the KKK), their party is more closely aligned with a Nazi than the Right has ever been.

Scott Jennings was more than happy to go OFF.

Dem after Dem called Trump, Elon, etc. Nazis. They accused Hegseth of Nazi tattoos (FALSE). And now? The most popular Dem Senate candidate in AMERICA has actual Nazi tattoos & the full backing of the radical Sanders wing of the Democratic Party. OWN IT. pic.twitter.com/WzgknJR5UW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 25, 2025

He's right, you know.

If the left didn’t have double standards they wouldn’t have any standards at all… — The Science (@TheSciencePhD) October 25, 2025

Ain't that the truth?

Why is CNN giving that absolute clown Jemele Hill legitimacy by having her on the air? — J.T. Gilgo, Public Enemy Number Two (@TheNotoriousJTG) October 25, 2025

Because stupid people are good for ratings.

They can’t get out of their own way … liars and hypocrites all around — Brostradamous (@RealBurnmore) October 25, 2025

It's who they are. It's who they have always been.

Democrats are Dumb — Just Chris (@CBoutell) October 25, 2025

#Evergreen

Democrats are such hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/Ek9OXzmno6 — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) October 25, 2025

All the #Evergreen.

It's sort of like how Democrats have spent decades telling us that skin color matters more than anything, accusing the Right of racism for disagreeing with a black president, only to turn around and support a white woman over a black woman for governor of Virginia.

Democrats aren't real. They lie. They push agendas and narratives, but deep down they remain the same, ugly party they have been since Andrew Jackson.

Sorry, not sorry.

