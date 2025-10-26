LOVE to See It! Throwback Poll for 2016 Goes VIRAL, Gives the Right...
OWN IT: Scott Jennings Going SCORCHED-EARTH on Dems for Supporting Man With LITERAL Nazi Tat Is GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:50 AM on October 26, 2025
Twitchy

Remember when Barack Obama was still president and the Left spent eight years telling the Right that we're racists for not supporting him? For disagreeing with him? For calling him out on his BS? And how they absolutely destroyed the meaning of the word racism?

We do.

Welp, they're now doing the same stupid thing with words like fascism and Nazi. Guess ruining the word 'racism' meant they had to take things up a notch, eh?

Too bad that just like their party and racism (c'mon, they are the party of the KKK), their party is more closely aligned with a Nazi than the Right has ever been.

Scott Jennings was more than happy to go OFF.

He's right, you know.

Ain't that the truth?

Because stupid people are good for ratings.

It's who they are. It's who they have always been.

#Evergreen

All the #Evergreen.

It's sort of like how Democrats have spent decades telling us that skin color matters more than anything, accusing the Right of racism for disagreeing with a black president, only to turn around and support a white woman over a black woman for governor of Virginia.

Democrats aren't real. They lie. They push agendas and narratives, but deep down they remain the same, ugly party they have been since Andrew Jackson.

Sorry, not sorry.

============================================================

