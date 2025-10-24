ABC News' Trump Spin on Letitia James' Arraignment BEGGED for the 'Fixed It...
We're PRETTY Sure Sam Stein Didn't Mean to Make the WH's Updated Major Events Timeline Funnier BUT He Did

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:10 PM on October 24, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, the White House updated their 'Major Events Timeline' to include some not-so-flattering events for Democrats who have lived in the People's House.

Heh.

HEY, these are important things for Americans to remember, don't you think?

The events are sadly hilarious on their own, but the pictures they put with them? Especially the Hunter Biden one? *CHEF'S KISS*

And while lots of people on the Left are clutching their 'how dare they' pearls, Sam Stein accidentally made it even funnier.

He sounds like the angriest member of an HOA we've ever seen:

See what we mean?

Add to all of this the fact that Trump is NOT destroying the East Wing, he's improving it and at zero cost to taxpayers, and this is yet another ridiculous thing the Left can't deal with.

We had a similar reaction.

