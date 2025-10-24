We're PRETTY Sure Sam Stein Didn't Mean to Make the WH's Updated Major Events Timeline Funnier BUT He Did

As Twitchy readers know, the White House updated their 'Major Events Timeline' to include some not-so-flattering events for Democrats who have lived in the People's House.

Heh.

HEY, these are important things for Americans to remember, don't you think?

The "Major Events Timeline" on the White House website is 🔥🔥🔥



It now includes:



1) Bill Clinton's affair with intern Monica Lewinsky

2) Obama hosts members of the Muslim Brotherhood

3) Hunter Biden losing his cocaine in the West Winghttps://t.co/3bzJSl5k5a pic.twitter.com/9GxF0RiXR8 — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) October 24, 2025

The events are sadly hilarious on their own, but the pictures they put with them? Especially the Hunter Biden one? *CHEF'S KISS*

And while lots of people on the Left are clutching their 'how dare they' pearls, Sam Stein accidentally made it even funnier.

He sounds like the angriest member of an HOA we've ever seen:

The White House has revamped its website to defend the destruction of the East Wing. And they've done it exactly the way you'd expect https://t.co/A7Bq2G0U3c pic.twitter.com/KVuTHXqlpg — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 23, 2025

See what we mean?

Add to all of this the fact that Trump is NOT destroying the East Wing, he's improving it and at zero cost to taxpayers, and this is yet another ridiculous thing the Left can't deal with.

Spare me your indignation, this is what Democrats did to a statue of George Washington. pic.twitter.com/6q0Z2DYy41 — 𝕽𝖊𝖓𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖉𝖊 ⛵️ 🇺🇸 (@Renegade_Sailor) October 24, 2025

Hahahahahahahahahahah — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) October 24, 2025

We had a similar reaction.

