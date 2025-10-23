OH SNAP! Stephen Miller DOG-WALKS Entire Democrat Party By Asking X to Describe...
Scott Jennings' Two-Word Response to Hunter Biden Claiming He's Not 'Good TV' Is Comedy GOLD (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on October 23, 2025
Twitchy

It's been a while since we last wrote about Joe Biden's drug-addicted, degenerate son, Hunter. You'd think someone who has contributed so little during his time on Earth would be easily forgettable, and yet, he still pops up from time to time.

We suppose there are still a few Lefties out there who think Hunter is worth listening to.

Probably the 19% who approve of the Democratic Party.

Anywho, it would appear that Hunter is not a fan of Scott Jennings and doesn't think he's good TV. Now, anyone who has been paying attention to CNN over the last few years knows the only reason anyone bothers to watch is because of Jennings. Whether you're a boxed-wine drinking leftist 'Karen' looking for an excuse to rage and throw things at your TV, OR a brilliant, charming, funny Twitchy editor, we tune in to watch Scott.

Welp, the clip of Hunter babbling about how much he doesn't like Scott found it's way to Scott, and his reaction is everything you'd expect.

And this right here is why he's GOOD TV.

Remember when Joe called Hunter the smartest man he knows? Heh.

Aww, yes. The famous eyeroll - the eyeroll he's usually making for everyone watching EXCEPT the dozen or so members of Chardonnay-Antifa. If you know, you know.

Funny, we made the same face.

