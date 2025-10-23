Senate Democrats Care SO MUCH About Federal Employees They Just BLOCKED Republicans From Paying Them

Even as Governor Glenn Youngkin and Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears declared a State of Emergency to provide financial assistance to federal employees and service members impacted by the government shutdown, Senate Democrats voted against legislation that would have paid these very people.

Read that again.

Democrats could have kept the government shut (which they seem determined to do) without hurting federal employees and our service members, and they said no ...

That's crazy.

🚨 BREAKING: Senate Democrats just blocked a bill to pay service members and federal personnel currently working without a paycheck during the shutdown.



Fetterman, Ossoff, and Warnock were the only ones to vote in favor. pic.twitter.com/lA0wKsJfJc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 23, 2025

We suppose we shouldn't be surprised, considering just yesterday a top Democrat admitted the pain and suffering is the point, that these people are their leverage.

But you know, they care so much about the people.

Why do democrats pay themselves but vote against paying for working people? https://t.co/03hR4do2em — Dick Hertz (@ImproperOpinion) October 23, 2025

That's an excellent point.

None of these a-holes is going without a paycheck.

The timing here is a bit ironic. Republicans are working to keep food on the table. Democrats are working to keep the government closed. https://t.co/LddKa4nEsQ — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) October 23, 2025

Because this is who they are, and who the Republicans are.

Democrats promised that Americans would “suffer” for their own political “leverage.” They’re not governing, they’re holding the country hostage to feed their extremist base.



There’s no other word for it — Democrats are a disgrace. https://t.co/oOxkphEARy — Danielle Alvarez (@daniellealvarez) October 23, 2025

This is because Democrats hate America. https://t.co/cdCspZ0Lzx — Dave Hammond 🇺🇸 (@DaveHammon12948) October 23, 2025

Hey, at least they're not trying to hide it anymore.

