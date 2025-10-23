Bro, Why So VIOLENT?! Hakeem Jeffries Threatens People Paying for the WH Ballroom...
Senate Democrats Care SO MUCH About Federal Employees They Just BLOCKED Republicans From Paying Them

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on October 23, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Even as Governor Glenn Youngkin and Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears declared a State of Emergency to provide financial assistance to federal employees and service members impacted by the government shutdown, Senate Democrats voted against legislation that would have paid these very people.

Read that again.

Democrats could have kept the government shut (which they seem determined to do) without hurting federal employees and our service members, and they said no ... 

That's crazy.

We suppose we shouldn't be surprised, considering just yesterday a top Democrat admitted the pain and suffering is the point, that these people are their leverage.

But you know, they care so much about the people.

That's an excellent point. 

None of these a-holes is going without a paycheck.

Because this is who they are, and who the Republicans are.

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

