It's ALL a PLOT! There Are Some STUPID X Posts About WH Ballroom but This From MeidasTouch Takes the Cake

We've got to be honest, the amount of whining, complaining, and shrieking about Trump adding a beautiful ballroom to the White House has been even more impressively hilarious than we expected. Look, we know these people would throw a hissy-fit if Trump found a way to cure Alzheimers but ... a ballrom that we're not even paying for? One we probably should have had all along?

This is just stupid.

And speaking of stupid, this post from the big thinkers at MeidasTouch could be the stupidest reaction yet to Trump's ballroom.

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

That's right. Trump took one look at the Russian's ballroom and said, 'WE MUST HAVE ONE JUST LIKE IT.'

Really, guys?

This is just well, stupid.

X is having a lot of fun, at their exspense:

It’s true, they are both rooms https://t.co/JROFcNWWeQ — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) October 23, 2025

Oh yeah?! You know who else had rooms!

So two ballrooms that look nothing alike. So what? https://t.co/xbpa9JaDa2 — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) October 23, 2025

But RUSSIAAAAAAA.

Once you see it you’ll never unsee it https://t.co/BUFr0FdCd8 pic.twitter.com/cjdBw4phhS — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 23, 2025

It's true.

(guy whos only ever seen one ballroom) guys im really getting ballroom vibes from this ballroom https://t.co/c4aJvmCOjQ — doomer (@uncledoomer) October 23, 2025

This is an insult to nitwits everywhere.

Ballrooms look like BALLROOMS?! THE HORROR.

Yup, it's all a plot!

