It's ALL a PLOT! There Are Some STUPID X Posts About WH Ballroom but This From MeidasTouch Takes the Cake

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on October 23, 2025
Twitchy

We've got to be honest, the amount of whining, complaining, and shrieking about Trump adding a beautiful ballroom to the White House has been even more impressively hilarious than we expected. Look, we know these people would throw a hissy-fit if Trump found a way to cure Alzheimers but ... a ballrom that we're not even paying for? One we probably should have had all along? 

Advertisement

This is just stupid.

And speaking of stupid, this post from the big thinkers at MeidasTouch could be the stupidest reaction yet to Trump's ballroom.

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

That's right. Trump took one look at the Russian's ballroom and said, 'WE MUST HAVE ONE JUST LIKE IT.'

Really, guys?

This is just well, stupid.

X is having a lot of fun, at their exspense:

Oh yeah?! You know who else had rooms!

But RUSSIAAAAAAA.

It's true.

This is an insult to nitwits everywhere.

Ballrooms look like BALLROOMS?! THE HORROR.

Yup, it's all a plot!

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

JD Vance's Response to Jen Psaki's Mean-Girl Gossip About Helping His Wife 'Escape' Is PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement