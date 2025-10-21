What HE Said: James Woods Has BRUTAL Words of Wisdom After Jennifer Welch Calls Stephen Miller a Nazi

Full disclosure: we still don't exactly know who Jennifer Welch is or why the Left is suddenly super enamored of her —especially for her political takes —but when we saw this cross our timeline, we had to watch her.

Oh, not because she's any good at this, but more like how one watches a train wreck. You know it's awful, you know you should turn away, and yet you can't.

So, of course, the first thing we did was start writing about it so you guys could watch her too.

We're givers, right?

Take a look at this insanity where Welch calls Stephen Miller a Nazi, a sociopath, and other horrible things that should probably get her sued for slander:

Jennifer Welch: "Stephen Miller is a Nazi and he is a sociopath… He is a little insecure white supremacist who I believe even his own parents must have hated him because what he sends out into the earth is pure hate and pure destruction…"pic.twitter.com/aDiZxrnMMM — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) October 21, 2025

What do you want to bet Welch says this about many men in her life as well?

Hey, we don't know her, but hatred like this is usually pretty ingrained.

James Woods, being the kind man that he is, had some words of wisdom for Welch:

I hope you have a good lawyer. https://t.co/zeK8Fy7tXF — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 21, 2025

See, he had the same first thought we did.

I think her husband is a disbarred lawyer who went to jail - that is if I remember their storyline from their reality tv show on Bravo SWEET HOME OKLAHOMA — Elisabeth Pigati (@ElisabethPigati) October 21, 2025

We couldn't tell you one way or another as we still don't have any idea who she is, and after watching this, we're ok with that.

