Dems Secretly Plan to Abandon Ship on Shutdown: Fundraising Scandal
CRAZY Story About Fairfax County Public School Staff Arranging Abortions for Minors Just...
VIP
Tucker Carlson Jumps ALL the Sharks Finding Something Even CRAZIER to Blame on...
MOCK-FEST: Hillary Clinton's Faux-OUTRAGE Over Trump's Ballroom Goes Even WORSE Than You'd...
Ted Cruz Shares Post of the Largest Democrat Protest Before Their No Kings...
Republicans Call Democrats' Bluff By Moving to Pay Federal Employees and Hakeem Jeffries...
COOKED! Bad news, Dems, Americans Are Onto You and Your Government Shutdown (DAMNING...
BOOM! VA Teens Take Matters Into Their Own Hands to Stop School Board...
ZERO Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Pats Himself on the Back for 'Shutting Down' Criticism...
Another Open Borders Nightmare: Repeat Illegal DUI Killer Takes Innocent NC Man's Life—Tha...
Leftist Media's Daily Tantrum: President Trump’s East Wing Remodel Triggers Epic Hissy Fit
VIP
Virginia Students Protesting TPUSA With ‘We Don’t Tolerate Hate’ Sign Asked How They...
Monarchy Malarkey: Scott Adams Says Trump Masterfully Reframed the Accusation That He’s a...
Scott Jennings Reminds a ‘Karen’ America Is Not a Monarchy and ‘No Kings’...

What HE Said: James Woods Has BRUTAL Words of Wisdom After Jennifer Welch Calls Stephen Miller a Nazi

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on October 21, 2025

Full disclosure: we still don't exactly know who Jennifer Welch is or why the Left is suddenly super enamored of her —especially for her political takes —but when we saw this cross our timeline, we had to watch her.

Advertisement

Oh, not because she's any good at this, but more like how one watches a train wreck. You know it's awful, you know you should turn away, and yet you can't. 

So, of course, the first thing we did was start writing about it so you guys could watch her too.

We're givers, right?

Take a look at this insanity where Welch calls Stephen Miller a Nazi, a sociopath, and other horrible things that should probably get her sued for slander:

What do you want to bet Welch says this about many men in her life as well?

Hey, we don't know her, but hatred like this is usually pretty ingrained.

James Woods, being the kind man that he is, had some words of wisdom for Welch:

See, he had the same first thought we did.

Recommended

Ted Cruz Shares Post of the Largest Democrat Protest Before Their No Kings Rally and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

We couldn't tell you one way or another as we still don't have any idea who she is, and after watching this, we're ok with that.

============================================================

Related:

CRAZY Story About Fairfax County Public School Staff Arranging Abortions for Minors Just Got CRAZIER

MOCK-FEST: Hillary Clinton's Faux-OUTRAGE Over Trump's Ballroom Goes Even WORSE Than You'd Think

Ted Cruz Shares Post of the Largest Democrat Protest Before Their No Kings Rally and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Republicans Call Democrats' Bluff By Moving to Pay Federal Employees and Hakeem Jeffries Flips OUT -Watch

COOKED! Bad news, Dems, Americans Are Onto You and Your Government Shutdown (DAMNING CNN Poll Says So)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Cruz Shares Post of the Largest Democrat Protest Before Their No Kings Rally and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
MOCK-FEST: Hillary Clinton's Faux-OUTRAGE Over Trump's Ballroom Goes Even WORSE Than You'd Think
Sam J.
CRAZY Story About Fairfax County Public School Staff Arranging Abortions for Minors Just Got CRAZIER
Sam J.
Republicans Call Democrats' Bluff By Moving to Pay Federal Employees and Hakeem Jeffries Flips OUT -Watch
Sam J.
BOOM! VA Teens Take Matters Into Their Own Hands to Stop School Board Trans-LUNACY in Loudoun County -Vid
Sam J.
COOKED! Bad news, Dems, Americans Are Onto You and Your Government Shutdown (DAMNING CNN Poll Says So)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ted Cruz Shares Post of the Largest Democrat Protest Before Their No Kings Rally and Lefties Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement