

Republicans Call Democrats' Bluff By Moving to Pay Federal Employees and Hakeem Jeffries Flips OUT -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on October 21, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When Democrats cry about the poor federal employees going without pay during the government shutdown, we all need to remind them that Republicans found a way to pay our troops and then wanted to pass legislation making sure government employees in general get paid.

And Hakeem Jeffries got mad about it.

Now, do you really think someone who cares about employees getting paid would be angry if either party found a way to ensure they get paid while the government is shut down?

That's because they don't care.

And for Jeffries to call this a 'political ploy' when his party is holding the government hostage is a hoot.

Jeffries knows if Republicans find a way to pay federal employees, they lose a massive chunk of leverage. It's not that they care about these people; it's that they are bargaining chips, and if they can't bargain, they can't pretend they're fighting for the people. No, no, they'll have to admit they voted to sunset the subsidies that make Obama's 'Affordable' Care actually affordable, and Americans will see just how much damage Democrats have done to health insurance and health care in this country.

They never really meant for this to be a thing; they assumed we'd end up with single payer, and when we didn't, they had to find a way to hide what they did.

Hence, the subsidies.

That's why they shut everything down - well, that and they want to keep funding healthcare for illegals, but that's another article.

BUH-BUH-BUH-BINGO.

Just when we thought Democrats couldn't get any worse, they show us they CAN.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

